A judge in Virginia scolded Amber Heard during a private hearing as part of Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation case against her, Radar can exclusively report. According to sources with knowledge of the information, Judge Penney S. Azcarate of Fairfax County granted a request from the 35-year-old actress to allow her to amend her motion to dismiss. It will be the third motion by Heard, as her others have been shut down. Azcarate said during Friday morning's hearing that the third attempt at dismissal will likely prove "futile."