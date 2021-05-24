newsbreak-logo
Andy Holding's Monday Racing Tips

By Andy Holding
oddschecker.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOTAWAAJED (NAP) (best price 7-2) shaped with an immense amount of promise on his debut at Newcastle a month ago and with just normal improvement, he should easily be capable of making a larger impact on the final outcome this time around. Relatively easy to back at the Gosforth Park...

www.oddschecker.com
Sportsracingtips.com

Friday ITV Racing best bets – TV tips for York and Newbury

There’s more classy horse racing action live on TV on Friday with the third and final day of the York Dante Festival taking centre stage where the Group Two Yorkshire Cup is the feature race on another classy card. We’ve picked out our Friday ITV Racing best bets and tips the day’s televised racing.
SportsFrankfort Times

Parx Racing Entries, Monday May 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1a-West Horizen (L), 123J. Burke5-6-1Trevor Gallimore3/1. 2Knock Out Kid (L), 123D. Haddock2-2-6J. Guerrero9/2. 3a-Enigmatica (L), 123R. Rosado8-1-3Trevor Gallimore3/1. 4She'smyrisenstar (L), 123L. Rivera7-3-5Bobbi Hawthorne5/1. 5Fleeterthan (L), 123A. Castillo6-1-2Michael Moore2/1. 6Sizzling Roma (L), 123S. Gonzalez1-2-5Mario Dominguez4/1. 7Iron Lilly (L), 123R. Silvera7-1-1Ronald Abrams5/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
SportsSkySports

Sunday's Tips

David Clough has a selection for every race in the UK and Ireland on Sunday with the best bet running at Ripon. Unashamed can do his canny connections proud again in division one of the Affordable Ownership With Titanium Racing Handicap at Ripon. Owner-trainer Grant Tuer and jockey Sam James...
AnimalsSkySports

Tuesday's Tips

Tyson is expected to deliver a knockout blow to his rivals in the opening British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes at Nottingham. A 75,000 guineas purchase for Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, the son of Starspangledbanner had presumably been showing trainer Richard Hannon a good level of ability prior to his Newbury debut as he was sent off joint-favourite.
Worldracingtips.com

Tuesday Irish racing best bets – Racing tips for Sligo and Limerick

Two meetings go to post in Ireland on Tuesday over the sticks and on the level; we’ve looked over both of the day’s fixtures to pick out our Irish racing best bets. There are two meetings taking place in Ireland on Tuesday with racing action both over the sticks and on the flat.
CyclingVelo News

7 tips for planning your race calendar

The days are getting warmer, the trails are drying out, and races are opening up again. You might be starting to dream up some big adventures or goals to accomplish on your bike this season. If you want to be at your best for your biggest goals, then you’ll want to plan ahead and make a schedule.
SportsSkySports

Saturday's Tips

Liberty Beach can gain a deserved victory in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes at Haydock. John Quinn's speedster signed off last season with a career-best when only narrowly beaten in the Prix de l'Abbaye, and the decision to keep her in training can be rewarded in this Group Two.
Worldracingtips.com

Irish racing tips for Cork – Best bets on Wednesday’s racecard

Just one meeting goes to post in Ireland on Wednesday with action on the flat; we’ve picked out our best Irish racing tips for Cork. There is just one fixture taking place in Ireland on Wednesday as Cork goes to post on the flat with an eight-race card in the afternoon. It promises to be another exciting afternoon at the Irish venue with some informative maiden contests as well as competitive handicap racing action.
SportsSkySports

Wednesday's Tips

Black Lotus hit the bar in Listed company on her seasonal bow, but she can gain that all-important victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Rothesay Stakes at Ayr. The daughter of Declaration Of War was reported to be in foal to Nathaniel before her first run of the year at Nottingham, so the clock is ticking for Chris Wall's charge to get a win that will significantly enhance her value.
SportsSkySports

Thursday's Tips

Highland Avenue is expected to extend his winning streak to four with victory in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Heron Stakes at Sandown. Odds-on backers had their fingers burnt when the grey was beaten as a 1-4 shot on his racecourse debut at Kempton in December. However, Charlie Appleby's Dubawi...
Sportsoddschecker.com

Architect Tips Thursday Racing Tips

This looks a weak Handicap Hurdle and, with the four places on offer, the Kim Bailey-trained FUBAR (best price 8-1) represents decent each-way value having ran well to finish runner-up three times last year off higher marks and should be able to make an impact here. The seven-year-old has been...
Motorsportspeakofohio.com

Limaland holds races for first time since 2019

For the first time since August of 2019, the gates at Limaland Motorsports Park swung open for teams and fans to come together at the 1/4 mile of thunder. After losing the season opener to weather on May 7th, Limaland kicked off the 2021 season in a very special way with the running of the inaugural Mike Streicher Memorial featuring the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets. Anna Ohio's Stratton Briggs won the 25 lap feature honoring the memory of Streicher, the 1991 USAC National Midget Champion, and longtime instructor at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Jordan Conover picked up the win in the Bud Thunderstocks, Jeff Koz bagged the Northwest Physical Therapy UMP Modified victory and Chris Hicks won the first ever Dirt Track Truck Series event at Limaland Motorsports Park.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Lobos to hold annual spring game on Monday

Longview’s football program has been working hard over the past month and is ready to show off its progress at Monday’s Green and White Game at Lobo Stadium. “I want to have a good, intense scrimmage, but we need to protect one another and get out of it healthy,” said Longview head football coach John King. “Make sure we execute properly, our alignments are good, we don’t have penalties, we don’t make mistakes, no turnovers, defensively you don’t want to give up explosive plays, and you hope that what kicking game you do use you get good execution from the snaps to the holds to the kicks and protections. You don’t want it to be a walkthrough and a lackluster performance. I want them to play with some enthusiasm.”
Rugbytrendswide.com

AFL star Cyril Rioli rejects Hawthorn Hawks invitation for Darwin match

AFL star Cyril Rioli has rejected an invitation from his old team Hawthorn to attend a special match in Darwin this weekend – three years after he reportedly fell out with the club president over a comment made about his wife. The four-time premiership forward suddenly retired in 2018 sending...
SportsNJ.com

Daily Horse Racing Tips – 25th May – Parx

NAPWentz (9:58 Parx) Next BestSmooth B (9:04 Parx) OtherZealin It (9:31 Parx) The Jamie Ness barn has been in good form at this meet with the trainer delivering a 30% strike-rate of 63 winners from 209 runners at the meeting so far. Contributing three wins to that total is the...