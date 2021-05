DuBOIS — The DuBois track and field teams welcomed St. Marys for Senior Day on Monday and came away with a split in the final home meet of the season. The DuBois boys cruised to a 124-26 win, while the girls meet came down to the very end with the teams being tied entering the meet-ending 4x400 relay. And, it was the visiting Lady Dutch who won that event to pull out a hard-fought 77.5-72.5 victory.