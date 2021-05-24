Tempestt Bledsoe's Life after 'The Cosby Show' — Long-Term Relationship with Darryl M. Bell and Weight Loss Journey

Tempestt Bledsoe, best known as a member of the Huxtable family on "The Cosby Show," has gone to build an impressive resume in Hollywood while also balancing a long-lasting relationship with one of her co-stars.

Tempestt Bledsoe was only 11 years old when she landed the role of Vanessa Huxtable in the '70s sitcom "The Cosby Show." Still, she managed to avoid the downfall many child stars face in their careers with the guidance of her mother.

Bledsoe has been the only member of the "The Cosby Show" cast to maintain a consistent career in Hollywood. She did it by branching out to reality television and voice acting, proving she's an all-around entertainer.

AN EDUCATED STAR

Bledsoe, whose character was known for always being nosy and her childish fights with little sister Rudy (played by Keshia Knight Pulliam), grew up in front of the audience's eyes throughout eight seasons and almost nine years of the show.

Still, Bledsoe knew it was essential to get an education outside of the shooting set. Both of her parents were teachers, so it was never a question if she would attend college; it was just a matter of when.

In an interview in 2012, Bledsoe recalled how one time Bill Cosby caught her looking through an NYU pamphlet, and she let him know she was planning on going to school only on Fridays so that she could shoot the show the rest of the week.

Cosby then made arrangements so that Bledsoe could attend college full-time, and she eventually graduated with a degree in finances. But quitting acting was never in her mind, as she explained:

"I never intended to stop [acting]. I really wanted to just experience something different that was going to be of real use to me and take me into a whole other realm."

Bledsoe also credits Cosby and her mom for keeping her on track while her career soared. The focus, she said, was to maintain a clean and healthy childhood without falling into the temptations that lead most child stars to their pitfall.

LIFE AFTER COSBY

After the show that launched her career came to an end in 1992, Bledsoe went on to appear in other series like "The Practice," "The Parkers," and "Strong Medicine." She also had a short-lived talk show called "The Tempestt Bledsoe Show."

The pair offered fans a glimpse into their private lives in 2009 when they joined FOX's reality show "Househusbands of Hollywood."

Bledsoe also tried her hand at voice acting, taking the role of Abby in Disney Channel's animated series "The Replacements" in 2008. This eventually opened the doors for her to lend her voice to another character in the animated film "ParaNorman."

In 2009, Bledsoe joined the cast of VH1's reality TV show "Celebrity Fit Club," where stars put their resilience to test by losing weight. Although she was more focused on reducing her body fat percentage, Bledsoe lost 19 lbs.

"For me, what works best is to try to eat healthily and not worry about the scale," she told People a few years later, adding that she now lives a vegetarian lifestyle.

Bledsoe replaced Niecy Nash as the host of "Clean House" in 2010, and, as a self-proclaimed neat freak, she enjoyed helping people put their houses in order.

Her career came full circle in 2012 when she earned the role of Marny in NBC's sitcom "Guys with Kids." In the show, where she shared the screen with Anthony Anderson, she played the role of a working mother of four kids.

On the show, which ran only for one season, Bledsoe also reunited with her "Cosby Show" co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam when producers offered her the role of Marny's sister.

HER RELATIONSHIP WITH DARRYL M. BELL

Although some fans often refer to Darryl M. Bell as Tempest Bledsoe's husband because of the time they have been together, the truth is the couple hasn't walked down the aisle yet.

They met on the set of "A Different World" in 1989, where Bell played the role of Ron Johnson Jr., but only started dating five years later. It's been more than 20 years since then, and they're still together.

And while some other couple might have succumbed to the pressure to get married, Bledsoe and Bell are clearly in no rush to make it legal. Although the actress told People in 2011 that she would never say never.

Bledsoe and Bell believe the secret to a long-lasting relationship is humor and being compatible. They understand each other because they're both in the entertainment industry, and they also make sure to keep the spark alive by making the other laugh.

The pair offered fans a glimpse into their private lives in 2009 when they joined FOX's reality show "Househusbands of Hollywood," a series that followed the lives of stay-at-home celebrity dads who's wives were the breadwinners.

Although Bledsoe and Bell are not married and don't have kids, they joined the show because of the message it was trying to convey about stay-at-home dads and husbands. However, Bledsoe wasn't a fan of the experience.

To this day, the couple prefers to keep their private life away from the prying eyes of the media and fans, so it's rare to see them together.

Bledsoe's most recent job was in Lifetime's Christmas movie "Family Reunion" in 2019. Sadly, she doesn't seem to be a fan of social media to keep fans updated on her work, but hopefully, the world will see more of her soon.