LOCK HAVEN — Jeff Bayliff, owner of Hear the Birds Hearing Aid Center formerly on East Church Street, has moved his business to 306 N. Grove St. also in Lock Haven. Jeff made a transition into the hearing industry after 32 years of full-time pastoral ministry. He served his last church from June of 1995 to December of 2005 with the First Baptist Church of Lock Haven. In September of 2008 Jeff began a two- year apprenticeship in the Harrisburg area before sitting for his Pennsylvania hearing dispenser license. As his employer also owned stores in Northern Virginia, Jeff secured his Virginia license and National Board Certification in the hearing instrument sciences.