JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Here’s a look at who’s on the ballot in the upcoming Primary Election. Polls are open on election day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you are a new voter or if you are voting at a polling place for the first time, then you must bring your voter ID card or a photo ID such as a driver’s license, student ID or some other form of Federal or State government-issued ID. Some forms of non-photo ID are also acceptable such as a firearm permit, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government check. If you do not have any acceptable ID, then you must be allowed to vote by provisional ballot.