Amesbury, MA

Elm Street in Amesbury to be shut down again at Route 110

By Jim Sullivan jsullivan@newburyportnews.com
Daily News Of Newburyport
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMESBURY — The Elm Street reconstruction project remains on schedule but culvert work will force a two-week road closure near the intersection of Route 110 beginning Monday. The state project runs along a 1.46-mile stretch of Elm Street from downtown to the corner of Route 110. Traffic was detoured from...

