Elm Street in Amesbury to be shut down again at Route 110

It’s been a few months since I gave an update but wanted to let readers know how things were going with renovations to the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park on Friend Street. As you may recall, efforts began in December 2018 to update the facility, which was originally constructed in 1998. After years of use and New England weather, several of the structures have become worn and in need of updating. A small committee of family and community members began fundraising and joined forces with the Amesbury Improvement Association to tackle the challenge. We were also able to consult with Amesbury native Tom Dupere, with Artisan Concrete, who not only builds parks but is an avid skater. Tom spoke with several park users, young and old, soliciting ideas for the project and creating a vision for the future.