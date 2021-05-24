newsbreak-logo
Spencer named to UM Chancellor's Honor Roll

Courier-Express
 4 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. — Sydney R. Spencer of Grampian was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists. Spencer was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00. “Our students on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among...

