newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tributes paid following death of Top Notch

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cpn68_0a90t0kY00
Top Notch on his way to winning at Sandown (PA Archive)

Part-owner Simon Munir and trainer Nicky Henderson have paid tribute to Top Notch after the popular chaser’s death on Sunday.

The 10-year-old won 16 of his 33 career starts in a career spanning eight years, with his sole Grade One success coming in the 2017 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

Top Notch also landed two editions of the Grade Two Peterborough Chase and the Oaksey Chase on the final day of the season at Sandown three years ago.

The Poliglote gelding made five appearances at the Cheltenham Festival, managing runner-up finishes in the 2015 Triumph Hurdle and the 2017 JLT Novices’ Chase. He finished third in the Paddy Power Plate on his most recent visit to Prestbury Park in March.

Top Notch ran once more – pulling up at last month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree.

Munir, who owned Top Notch with Isaac Souede, posted on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we lost our double green stalwart and hero Top Notch today. He ruptured his stomach and surgery failed.

“He was the sweetest kindest horse with the biggest heart – since 2014 he won 14 races and participated in five Cheltenham Festivals.

“So many memories – RIP Notchy.”

Henderson added: “Top Notch will be sorely missed by us all at Seven Barrows. He was a great friend and gave us all so many wonderful days out over the last few years “

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oaksey Chase#Poliglote#Jlt Novices Chase#The Paddy Power Plate#Aintree#Seven Barrows#Scilly Isles Novices#Runner Up Finishes#Sandown#Trainer Nicky Henderson#Cheltenham Festival#March#Success#Part Owner Simon Munir#Prestbury Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Dettori delight as Royal Ascot crowd is bolstered to 12,000

Frankie Dettori can barely contain his excitement at the news a crowd of 12,000 will join him at Royal Ascot next month. Dettori was crowned leading rider at the showpiece fixture for the second year in a row last season – courtesy of a final-day treble, which included the Coronation Stakes on Alpine Star and the St James’s Palace on Palace Pier.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Varian looking forward to ‘cool dude’ Third Realm playing his part in intriguing Derby

Roger Varian is confident Third Realm possesses all the tools required to make his presence felt in a “fascinating” renewal of the Cazoo Derby at Epsom on Saturday week. The multiple Group One-winning trainer has surprisingly saddled just one previous runner in the premier Classic, with subsequent St Leger hero Kingston Hill filling the runner-up spot behind Australia in 2014.
SportsSkySports

Tributes paid to 'ultimate professional' Joe Mercer

Joe Mercer, who famously partnered the mighty Brigadier Gerard among other great names in racing history, has died aged 86. Mercer was one of the giants of the Flat racing scene until his retirement in 1985, being crowned champion jockey once, winning eight British Classics and riding over 2,800 winners in his 37-year career.
WorldThe Independent

Suesa on course for Commonwealth Cup date

Unbeaten French sprinter Suesa will head to Royal Ascot in search of Group One glory. The George Strawbridge-owned three-year-old has a perfect record of four runs and four victories, all at Chantilly. After winning on her track debut in October last year, the filly took the Listed Prix Yacowlef before...
Worldtrendswide.com

England cricket Test match and Royal Ascot to be next fan pilots

An England cricket Test match and horse racing’s Royal Ascot are expected to be among the next pilot events to test the return of big crowds to sports venues. The second Test of the men’s series against New Zealand, beginning on 10 June at Edgbaston, is set to have more than 15,000 fans.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Ebro River rockets into Royal Ascot reckoning

Hugo Palmer’s Ebro River entered the Royal Ascot equation with a striking victory in the Coral “Beaten By A Length” National Stakes at Sandown. Out of Palmer’s 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, he arrived having finished sixth to Forca Brasil on debut before running out a ready winner at Doncaster.
Worldclareecho.ie

Fixture details confirmed for Clare’s U20 & minor footballers and hurlers

Dates times and venues for Clare’s clashes in the Munster U20 and minor hurling and football championships have been confirmed. Munster Council confirmed the fixtures at a meeting on Thursday evening. Michael Neylon’s U20 footballers will be the first in action when they make the trip to Waterford on Thursday...
Sportsnewsatw.com

County Championship: Lancashire dominate opening day against Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one):. Yorkshire 159: Duke 52, Coad 32*; Bailey 3-6, Lamb 2-26 Lancashire 95-1: Davies 52, Jennings 22*; Olivier 1-27 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (0 pts) by 65 runs. Scorecard. Lancashire took full control after the first day of their...
Worldtri247.com

Lucy Charles-Barclay to race World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds

In what has been a season of new adventures, Great Britain’s three-time IRONMAN World Championship silver medallist, Lucy Charles-Barclay, is set to race the AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds on Sunday 6th June. Lucy is one of nine British female Elite athletes on the updated Leeds start list,...
Worldpaulickreport.com

O’Brien-Trained Bolshoi Ballet The Early Favorite For 2021 Epsom Derby

As ever, the stepping stones to the Epsom Downs in the first week in June have seen bubbles burst and other candidates burst into contention. There are still 29 in contention after the latest forfeit stage this week for the 2021 Cazoo Derby, including three sons of Frankel who are prominent in the betting: Hurricane Lane, Mohaafeth and John Leeper.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Ocean Wind seeking to further Gold Cup ambitions at Sandown

Ocean Wind is out to cement his Gold Cup claims with victory in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown. The five-year-old has filled the runner-up spot on each of his three starts so far this year, most recently pushing triple Gold Cup hero Stradivarius close in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month.
Sportsracingtips.com

Wednesday racing best bets – Tips for the day’s UK horse racing fixtures

With four meetings going to post on Wednesday across the UK over the sticks and on the flat we’ve picked out our Wednesday racing best bets and tips at each fixture. We might have lost Newton Abbot from the Wednesday fixture list of horse racing action but there are still four meetings going to post across the UK over the sticks and on the flat for punters to take in and try to unravel.
WorldTelegraph

England would settle for one great red-ball winter out of Jofra Archer

How did we get here so quickly? It seems like only yesterday that Jofra Archer, the languidly lethal fast bowler, was qualifying for England via the three years he had spent in Brighton. And yet he is already on the operating table, undergoing surgery on a chronic elbow injury. A bulletin landed on Wednesday morning, saying that the procedure was successful, but we will not know when he can start bowling again for another month.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Envoi Allen surgery is successful

Connections of Envoi Allen are looking forward to the future after the star chaser underwent surgery this week. Unbeaten in his first 11 starts under rules, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding met with defeat for the first time when falling as he sought a third win at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Safe sights set on further Gaunt glory

Safe Voyage aims to erase the memory of a disappointing run in the Lockinge Stakes and wrap up a fifth win at Haydock in the Betway John of Gaunt Stakes. His latest success at the Merseyside circuit came in this race when it was last run in 2019, since when Safe Voyage has won twice at Group Two level – at York and Leopardstown last season – as well as going close in the Group One Prix de la Foret on Arc day in October.
SportsSkySports

Saturday Tips

With Thanks is David Clough's best Saturday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting. With Thanks can repay her supporters in the Betway John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock. William Haggas' filly was an emphatic winner at this Group Three level when last seen at...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Beverley boost for Kyber Crystal

Kyber Crystal heads to Beverley for the Hilary Needler Trophy with a timely form boost after her Doncaster conqueror Ebro River ran away with the Listed National Stakes at Sandown. Connections of Kyber Crystal felt a little hard done by after going down by a length two weeks ago –...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Conditions key to Euchen Glen agenda

Jim Goldie’s plans for Euchen Glen will revolve around soft ground after the talented and versatile performer sprang a 20-1 surprise at Sandown. The eight-year-old came from last to first on Thursday evening to land the mile-and-a-quarter Brigadier Gerard Stakes by a convincing four and a quarter lengths from Sangarius and take his Group Three tally to three.