Atleti secured the LaLiga title on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win over Valladolid. Correa and Suárez scored the goals in the second half. Our team started the game well, collecting several chances. However, the hosts took the lead through Óscar Plano. The goal came 18’ in following an excellent counter-attack. Simeone’s men tried their best to equalise, and were close to doing so several times. Our best chances of the first half were two headers from Giménez and Felipe and a left-foot strike from Suárez. However, we reached half-time one goal down.