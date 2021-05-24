newsbreak-logo
Afghan War Displaced Settle in the Ruins of a Lost City

Voice of America
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce the winter residence of sultans from illustrious Islamic dynasties, the ruins of a thousand-year-old royal city in southern Afghanistan have become home to hundreds of people who have fled Taliban clashes. The astonishing ochre clay complex juts from the cliffs along the Helmand River, threatened by decay and encroaching...

www.voanews.com
