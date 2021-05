TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fully protects children aged 12 to 17 years, the company announced Tuesday. In a clinical trial that included more than 3,700 young volunteers, there were no cases of symptomatic COVID-19 infection in the two-thirds of participants who received both doses of the vaccine, which translates into an efficacy rate of 100 percent. That is the same rate that was reported recently by Pfizer in clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, The New York Times said.