Puxin : First Quarter 2021 IR Presentation

Successful Consolidator of the After-school Education Industry in China. This presentation contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "may", "would", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "aim", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "predict", "project", "continue" and "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability,