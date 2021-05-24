newsbreak-logo
Puxin : First Quarter 2021 IR Presentation

 3 days ago

Successful Consolidator of the After-school Education Industry in China. This presentation contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "may", "would", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "aim", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "predict", "project", "continue" and "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability,

Businessaustinnews.net

EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Announces Listing on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ('EonX or the 'Company) EonX is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares today on the CSE. EonX is a financial technology company providing white-label platforms for large enterprises looking to better engage, reward and securely transact with their members, customers and employees. These enterprise clients on-board their customers to the platform in order to facilitate Payments and generate redeemable eWallet balances, whilst earning Points and accessing exclusive Marketplace Rewards.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Western Gold files Financial Statements for Q1 2021

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Reston, VAPosted by
TheStreet

Lightbridge Corporation Announces Postponement Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it is postponing its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") to Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11am ET to provide its shareholders with additional time to vote on the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the Meeting. Shareholders are advised that because one of the proposals involves proposed amendments to the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Lightbridge common stock must approve such proposal.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sphere 3D Corp. Announces Closing of $7.9 Million Public Offering and Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the "Company" or "Sphere 3D") announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of 5,600,000 common shares at a price to the public of $1.25 per share. In addition, Sphere 3D granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 840,000 common shares, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase an additional 700,000 common shares. Gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses were approximately $7.9 million, inclusive of the overallotment.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM Announces Commencement Of Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholders

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ("R1 RCM" or the "Company") (RCM) - Get Report announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP ("TCP-ASC"), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P., and Joseph Flanagan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from TCP-ASC. R1 RCM is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today it has filed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. All amounts unless stated otherwise are presented in British Pounds (GBP). The Company has maintained its presence within the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Carebook Announces First Quarter Results

Focus on Global Opportunities Along with Benefits of InfoTech Acquisition Position Company for Growth. Quarter focused on product and business development will yield significant benefits over the next few years. Pharmacy vertical – — Caregiver solution set for launch. Medication Adherence solution moving into testing phase. In addition to myVitals...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Flex LNG First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

May 21 , 202 1 - Hamilton, BermudaFlex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter and three months ended March 31, 2021. Highlights:. Revenues of $81.3 million for the first quarter 2021, compared to $67.4 million for the fourth quarter...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

PopReach to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be hosted by Jon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Locke, President and Chief Operating Officer, followed by a question and answer period. PopReach will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Daily Herald

Acura Pharmaceuticals reports loss in first quarter

PALATINE -- Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported an operating loss of $146,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $483,000 for the first quarter last year. Research and development expense was $405,000 for the first quarter, compared to $387,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The...
RetailNew York Post

Walmart blows past expectations in first quarter

Walmart raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday and beat estimates for same-store sales as it benefited from additional stimulus checks that put more money in consumers’ pockets and boosted demand for apparel and electronics. Sales at US stores open at least a year rose 6 percent, excluding fuel, in...
Financial Reportshawaiitelegraph.com

Beyond Commerce Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Continues to Evaluate a Robust Pipeline of Acquisitions that are Expected to Drive Sizable Revenue Growth in 2021. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the 'Company'), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, today announced the company's financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Marketsseattlepi.com

Tencent Music Profits Increase 10% in First Quarter

The Chinese government’s increasing regulation of the tech sector is a current concern for China’s major internet and online entertainment companies. But the latest quarterly results announcement for China’s biggest digital music company, Tencent Music Entertainment pointed to business as usual, at least for the moment. First quarter revenues, spanning...
Financial Reportstheadvocate.com

Conrad Industries posts $705,000 first-quarter profit

Conrad Industries Inc. in Morgan City reported first-quarter net income of $705,000, or 14 cents per share, compared to $414,000, or 8 cents per share, a year ago. Conrad's backlog of work was $193.4 million as of March 31, compared to $183.7 million at Dec. 31 and $36.6 million at March 31, 2020.
Financial ReportsJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Macy’s Reports Surprisingly Profitable First Quarter

It’s a good day to be a Macy’s exec. The company reported a surprisingly profitable first quarter this morning—and noted that consumers spent abundantly on clothing, luggage, and other categories that had flatlined during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Macy’s first quarter saw comparable sales up 62.5% on an...
Financial Reportsrockproducts.com

Source Energy Service Touts First Quarter Results

Source reported that it made significant changes to the company’s balance sheet and cost structure in the first quarter of 2021. These initiatives put Source in a solid position to benefit from the return of completion activities in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). Over the last three quarters, Source’s...
Financial Reportsmoderntiredealer.com

Bridgestone Posts First Quarter Profit, Revenue Gains

Bridgestone Corp. achieved a 107% year-over-year operating profit increase during the first quarter of 2021, as well as a 7.2% gain in net revenue. Bridgestone's passenger and light truck tire operating profit jumped 159% 1Q 2021 versus 1Q 2020, while its year-over-year consumer tire sales rose by 8%. The company's...
Financial Reportsnewspressnow.com

Evergy reports first quarter earnings of 2021

Evergy announced its first-quarter earnings for 2021 with $192 million in revenue. The company, headquartered in Kansas City, showed a 178% earnings increase from the first quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2021. Earnings notched $69 million in the first quarter of 2020. “We are off to a...
Financial Reportsrubbernews.com

AirBoss sees first quarter numbers increase

NEWMARKET, Ontario—AirBoss of America Corp. saw both revenue and profit increase during the first quarter of 2021. The Newmarket-based maker of custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products had an adjusted profit of $6.32 million on revenue of $107.3 million. This compares with adjusted profit of $1.77 million on sales of $94.2 million during the first quarter of 2020.