Network International : A seismic fundamental shift is underway in Nigeria's digital banking sector (By Hany Fekry) In Nigeria, cash has remained king and financial services have remained stagnant despite decades of efforts to do away with old-fashioned paper money

Today, almost all banks have adopted ICT as a means of enhancing their banking service quality. These banks provide ICT based electronic service which is also called electronic banking, internet banking or online banking etc to their customers. Despite the increasing adoption of electronic banking and it relevance towards end users satisfaction, few investigations has been conducted on factors that enhanced end users satisfaction perception. In this research, an empirical analysis has been conducted on factors that influence electronic banking user's satisfaction perception and the relationship between these factors and the customer's satisfaction. The study will help bank industries in improving the level of their customer's satisfaction and increase the bond between a bank and its customer.