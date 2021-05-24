newsbreak-logo
Network International : A seismic fundamental shift is underway in Nigeria's digital banking sector (By Hany Fekry) In Nigeria, cash has remained king and financial services have remained stagnant despite decades of efforts to do away with old-fashioned paper money

Many in the payments industry have been predicting so for years. That digital payments are inevitable for the future. It's only a matter of time, the experts said over and over again. But while the technology has continued to take over commerce worldwide, digital payments in Africa have not neared...

EconomyUS News and World Report

Iceland Takes Step to Curbing State Ownership of Banks After 2008 Collapse

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland intends to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of Islandsbanki by next month, in a first step to curbing the state's ownership of the banking sector well over a decade after it imploded during the 2008 financial crisis. The North Atlantic nation, whose banking collapse was...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Commonwealth Bank of Australia developing tech for open banking

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is building a product stack to accommodate cross-institutional data sharing, a trend called open banking that has been slow to develop in Australia but has gained steam in Europe. The bank is testing technology that allows customers to view balances from other financial institutions and connect...
Economythecoinshark.net

The Central Bank Allows Crypto Trading in Nigeria

Today, the Central Bank of Nigeria said that Godwin Emefiele will allow crypto trading. Against the background of the falling market and the reduced capitalisation of major cryptos, the lifting of the ban raises a number of questions. Why now? This is probably due to the inefficiency of the ban on the use of digital assets by financial institutions.
Marketsinvezz.com

BankDhofar adopts RippleNet to expedite cross-border payments to India

BankDhofar users will be able to send up to 1,000.00 OMR (£1,838.90) to India instantly. BankDhofar adopted RippleNet to make its mobile banking system more effective. Per BankDhofar’s Head of Digital Banking, the bank aims to expand this service to other countries. Oman’s second-largest bank, BankDhofar, has joined hands with...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

As Global Fintech Adoption Grows, Traditional Banks Begin their Own Digital Transformation Strategies: Report

As Fintech companies become a lot more profitable, traditional banks are trying to counter their business strategy with branded digital-only subsidiaries. Fintech firms are getting ready to approach their next “maturity milestone” – profitability – as they showed great resilience during the COVID outbreak, with verticals registering double-digit growth despite industry-wide operational and financial challenges.
Technologyaithority.com

Visa Unlocks Digital-First Banking and Payment Experiences for Clients

With the global expansion of Visa Fintech Partner Connect, financial institutions of all sizes can access a set of Visa-certified financial technology providers. Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, announced the expansion of Visa Fintech Partner Connect—a program designed to help financial institutions quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers. By streamlining the discovery process, Fintech Partner Connect can help Visa’s issuing partners create digital-first experiences without the cost and complexity of building the back-end technology in-house. Initially launched in Europe, Visa Fintech Partner Connect is now available to clients in the U.S and in markets across Asia Pacific, Central Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Economythefintechtimes.com

Webinar Review: The Digital Transformation of the Brazilian Banking System

The Embassy of Brazil, partnering with the Department of International Trade, organised a webinar titled “Opportunities in Brazil’s Fintech Market: The Digital Transformation in the Brazilian Banking System” to further internationalise the Brazilain fintech ecosystem and spread awareness in the UK. The banking regulations in Brazil have changed and been modernised, including the implementation of open banking, bringing more competition to a historically highly concentrated sector – one with high service tariffs and limited access to financial services and availability to a large portion of the population. The webinar aimed to promote the ever-growing business opportunities in the fintech sector in Brazil, and discuss the positive developments that have taken place.
Economyairinsight.com

Nigeria’s General Aviation market shrinks

The economic downturn has shrunk Nigeria’s General Aviation market. Private jet ownership in Nigeria has dwindled considerably. To underscore the precarious situation, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) admitted that there are some gaps in the system that allows the proliferation of foreign registered aircraft operating in the country. The...
Worldbitcoin.com

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Says "Digital Currency Will Come to Life" but Attacks Volatile Cryptocurrencies

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, says digital currency “will come to life even in Nigeria” just a few months after the central bank ordered banks to stop serving the crypto industry. While acknowledging his country’s position as one of the leading crypto markets in the world, Emefiele however insists his organization is still conducting its investigation and will “make our data available.”
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bank Indonesia joins global central bank push for digital currencies

JAKARTA (May 25): Indonesia's central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency and is assessing which platform it will use, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday, as the country sees a digital transaction boom during the pandemic. Countries around the world are looking at developing central bank digital...
Agricultureinvestorsking.com

Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Grows by 3.40 Percent in Q1 2020

Manufacturing activities in Africa’s largest economy Nigeria grew by 3.40 percent year-on-year in the first quarter (Q1) 2021, stated the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The growth was higher than the 2.97 percent recorded in the same quarter of 2021 and 4.92 percent higher than the preceding quarter. On a...
Economyarxiv.org

Empirical Analysis of Service Quality, Reliability and End-User Satisfaction on Electronic Banking in Nigeria

Today, almost all banks have adopted ICT as a means of enhancing their banking service quality. These banks provide ICT based electronic service which is also called electronic banking, internet banking or online banking etc to their customers. Despite the increasing adoption of electronic banking and it relevance towards end users satisfaction, few investigations has been conducted on factors that enhanced end users satisfaction perception. In this research, an empirical analysis has been conducted on factors that influence electronic banking user's satisfaction perception and the relationship between these factors and the customer's satisfaction. The study will help bank industries in improving the level of their customer's satisfaction and increase the bond between a bank and its customer.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Nigeria-Based Banking Group Polaris Bank Unveils Digital Bank Platform “VULTe”

Polaris Bank, a Nigeria-based retail bank, recently announced it launched its own digital banking platform called VULTe. according to Polaris, VULTe’s products and services are designed to help customers’ lifestyles as individuals and make their business become “bigger and better.” Polaris revealed:. “At VULTe, we believe life is meant to...
Small Businessdallassun.com

Nigeria is making progress with financial inclusion: here's how

In developing economies, many people are excluded in various ways from financial services. Including them is necessary for three main reasons. It allows financially vulnerable people to improve their lives through economic activity. Growth in the banking market can benefit financial service providers. And when citizens are financially enabled, a country's economy can advance.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Polaris Bank Nigeria Launches VULTe; A New Digital Bank

LAGOS, Nigeria, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nigeria's leading retail Bank Polaris has launched a digital bank called VULTe. In his welcome address at the well-attended unveiling ceremony which held in Eko Hotel, Lagos the Chairman of the Bank, M.K Ahmad (OON) disclosed that the corporate goal of Polaris is to offer customers and non-customers of the Bank, a 24-hour seamless service using VULTe. In his words, "This is a milestone in our pursuit of a strong and digitally-led retail brand. When we started the Polaris journey almost three years ago, we were very clear on the type of Bank we must build and the direction we must go. This was largely informed by the fast pace of change in financial service provisioning and the apparent technology-defined outlook of our business."
Businessarise.tv

On Nigeria’s Q1 2022 Target For National Carrier

Folarin Adedeji, Portfolio Manager with Afrinvest Asset Management, spoke to the Global Business Report about the Federal Government of Nigeria’s plans to float a National carrier by the first quarter of 2022. He also spoke about Nigeria’s elevated levels of inflation.