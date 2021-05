To remember someone for their ultimate sacrifice is the greatest honor of all. My heartfelt thanks to the York Veteran’s Committee for reminding us of York’s members of the U.S. Armed Services who gave lives for us, community, country and our democratic system of government. Ultimately, remembrance is the only true measure of our honoring and caring for these people, just ordinary citizens, who were willing to give their all for us. This is the meaning and reason for our celebration of Memorial Day.