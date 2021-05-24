AM Prep-Music
NEW YORK (AP) — It was technically the Billboard Music Awards. But at times, last night's event looked like a celebrity version of bring your son or daughter to work day. Drake accepted his artist of the decade award with his 3-year-old son beside him. And Pink took the concept to new heights — literally — when she and her 9-year-old daughter Willow twirled around on a rope as they performed "Cover Me In Sunshine." Pink was given the year's Icon Award — and urged fans to indulge their aspirations. She told them, "Dream big because, what if it comes true?"