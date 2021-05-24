AM Prep-Music

newsbreak-logo
NEW YORK (AP) — It was technically the Billboard Music Awards. But at times, last night's event looked like a celebrity version of bring your son or daughter to work day. Drake accepted his artist of the decade award with his 3-year-old son beside him. And Pink took the concept to new heights — literally — when she and her 9-year-old daughter Willow twirled around on a rope as they performed “Cover Me In Sunshine.” Pink was given the year's Icon Award — and urged fans to indulge their aspirations. She told them, “Dream big because, what if it comes true?”

The Associated Press

Prep-Segue

UNDATED (AP) — Charles Grodin, the offbeat actor and writer who scored as a newlywed cad in “The Heartbreak Kid” and the father in the “Beethoven” comedies, has died. He was 86. Grodin’s son Nicholas says the actor died Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, from bone marrow cancer. Grodin appeared in a string of notable films from the 1970s onward, including “Midnight Run,” “The Woman in Red” and “Heaven Can Wait.” On Broadway, he starred with Ellen Burstyn in the long-running 1970s comedy “Same Time, Next Year.” He first gained wide notice in the 1972 Elaine May comedy “The Heartbreak Kid,” as a newlywed who abandons his bride on their honeymoon for beautiful Cybill Shepherd.
MusicWHAS 11

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards features some big performances and even bigger winners. The most celebrated names in music came together for the star-studded show on Thursday, and a lucky few walked away with the coveted trophies. Going into Thursday's show, Megan Thee Stallion led the pack with a grand...
MusicMiddletown Press

iHeartRadio Music Awards Keep the Weeknd's Vindication Lap Going

Do not adjust your dial. Yes, there was a sense of deja vu in seeing the Weeknd pick up some trophies on prime-time television Thursday night, just as there was in watching him look into the camera and vow: “Like I said before, the after-hours are done and the dawn is coming.” He had uttered those some words Sunday night (without the “like I said before” part) at the Billboard Music Awards, another show that allowed him to make up for lost Grammy time in his spring victory/vindication lap. (How did these two telecasts, with 365 nights to work with, ended up getting booked four nights apart?)
Celebritieswxxv25.com

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX 25

BRANDI CARLILE, DEMI LOVATO AND H.E.R. TO PERFORM DURING SPECIAL TRIBUTE HONORING ELTON JOHN WITH THE IHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD AT THE 2021 “IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS,” AIRING THIS THURSDAY, MAY 27, LIVE ON FOX 25. With Special Appearances From LL Cool J, Nelly, Machine Gun Kelly,. French Montana, Lil Jon, Robin...
People

Taylor Swift Calls Folklore Her 'Emotional Life Raft' at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The "Style" singer, 31, made a special appearance via video at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday to accept the award for pop album of the year for Folklore. "Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am so proud of," Swift said. "I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into."
MusicDaily Trojan

RECAP: Billboard Music Awards takes steps to normalcy

Only seven months after the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was postponed, the annual award show returned Sunday to honor the world’s finest music artists. Hosted by singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, the event kicked off with DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos performing “We Going Crazy,” accompanied by an exciting fanfare of trumpets. The live audience added fuel to the fire that was the performance. In contrast to last year’s show, a live audience was permitted at the outdoor venue, following appropriate coronavirus guidelines.
MusicFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Usher, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande headline iHeartRadio Music Awards

On Thursday night, iHeartMedia celebrated music's biggest stars with the eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Usher. Performers included The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, who opened the show with "Save Your Tears," Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat. Elton John was awarded the...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Here’s a Look at Drake and Nike’s NOCTA ‘Cardinal Stock’ Capsule

Drake and Nike’s NOCTA line has mostly been known for its all-black aesthetic so far, but with the new “Cardinal Stock” capsule collection that’s all changing. The new collection, which is due to drop on May 26, features familiar silhouettes in brand-new colorways. With white, gray, and blue T-shirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, the pieces all feature subtle NOCTA branding and minimal but stylish accents. While it’s still far from being a collection one might call “colorful,” it’s definitely a welcome change from the brand’s previous drops.
CelebritiesPage Six

Rumors swirl Beyoncé and Jay-Z commissioned world’s most expensive car

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have just added the most expensive car in the world to their already luxurious fleet. This week, Rolls-Royce unveiled its $28 million Boat Tail convertible for a client who clearly enjoys the finer things in life, such as a rear deck that contains a picnic set and a double refrigerator to keep vintage champagne chilled. Rumor has it, a “Crazy in Love” couple were behind the creation of the car.
NBAComplex

Drake Celebrates Rec Basketball League Championship with Diamond Rings

Nearly two years after designing his own custom ring for the Toronto Raptors 2019 NBA Finals win, Drake is celebrating his SBL Rec. Basketball League Championship in true NBA fashion with over-the-top diamond rings for him and his teammates. Drake commissioned Jason of Beverly Hills to design and manufacture the...
Beauty & FashionComplex

A Brief History of Drake’s Relationship With Chrome Hearts

Since being officially unveiled earlier in May, Drake’s collaborative collection with Chrome Hearts has already become one of the most hyped drops of 2021. The collection sought to promote his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, and was only released in Miami’s Chrome Hearts store this month. Chrome Hearts is already known for being expensive and hard to get. According to one of Chrome Hearts’ co-owners the collection was designed to be extremely limited.
AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: AMAZON TO CONTINUE BAN ON POLICE USE OF FACE-SCAN TECH. NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is holding down the pause button a bit longer on its ban on police use of its face-recognition technology. The hi-tech giant announced a one-year moratorium last year. And now it says it will continue the ban. Amazon and other firms that make facial detection software are under fire from civil rights groups and their own workers to stop selling the systems to police. Some claim the systems can’t accurately identify those with darker skin, something Amazon denies. Amazon didn’t say why it extended the ban — or when it will end.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Snakeskin Might Release Soon

Following a clean white pair that was unveiled earlier this year, Drake took to social media and recently unveiled a “snakeskin” NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra — a collaborative silhouette by the Swoosh’s sub-label NOCTA, which is in partnership with Drizzy. Overall, the model flaunts runner-like vibes while also infused with retro basketball sneaker sensibilities. Its grey snakeskin upper is nicely offset by a thick white midsole with an exposed Air unit in the heel to top off the design.
Louisiana Statehotspotatl.com

Rihanna Preps Musical Return Following Reports Of Secret Video Shoot In LA

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up, especially because her diehard fans refuse to allow the industry’s baddest gal any kind of musical break. After five years of hounding the Roc Nation signee for a proper follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2016 album Anti, The Navy finally may have worn their queen down following new reports that Rihanna has a music video coming very soon.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Must Cop: Drake's Looks from Celine Homme

Canadian rapper Drake was recently seen leaving two dinners in West Hollywood wearing two pieces by Celine Homme’s from the latest collection, The Dancing Kid. The first piece was a loose crew neck sweater in brushed cotton in a black, blue, white, mixed with a peach and orange tie-dye-like print. Paired with white pants and a pair of necklaces, the look brings casual cozy to a creative, higher standard. This is available at Celine.com.
The J. Cole-Diddy Scuffle, Explained

Scandal and J. Cole are typically mutually exclusive: the guy spends most of his time hunkered down in North Carolina with his wife and two kids, dressed like he’s ready to join a pick-up game at a moment’s notice. But back in 2013 when he was a little more sociable, reveling in the fruits of being a popular rapper in his late 20s and attending large functions with other celebrities, there was one incident that quickly became infamous. It involved an altercation with the one and only Puff Daddy, the gregarious veteran who spent much of the early 2010s reminding everyone that he was born of the ‘90s era, when rappers actually put hands on each other.