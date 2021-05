The Philadelphia Union has yet to kick the tires in their 2021 MLS campaign. They have just one point from their first two matches and have a -1 goal differential. That is juxtaposed with their run of form in CCL. The Union has three wins, scoring eight goals and conserving none on their current champions league run. Philly heads into week three of the MLS season hoping some of their CCL form can carry over. The Union looks for their first MLS win of 2021 vs NYCFC this coming Saturday.