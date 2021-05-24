newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Editorial: The golden rule of masks: Don’t be a jerk about still having to wear one

By Baltimore Sun Editorial Board
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

In Baltimore, the manager of a popular women’s clothing store is berated by a customer who charges behind the cash register counter, yelling and smacking her fist on the countertop. What triggered such an emotional reaction? The spectacle, caught by a video surveillance camera at Brightside Boutique, started with an improperly worn mask. The store requires the wearing of a face mask over mouth and nose indoors, which coincides with city regulations. The manager had reminded the customer several times to follow the posted rules. That’s when the fireworks began.

www.gazettextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Rule#Americans#Brightside Boutique#Masks#Clothing#Fireworks#Camera#Caution#Mind#Reasonable Standards#Women#City Regulations#Video Surveillance#Grave Threats#Indoor Retail Spaces#Baltimore#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Face Mask
News Break
Health
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Don’t judge people for still wearing masks

While I haven’t experienced it, I’ve heard from friends and family that they’ve been ridiculed for still wearing a mask in public. I find this both funny and annoying since this pushback is coming from people who, for the last year and half, have cried about their right to choose not to wear one.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Do you still have to wear face masks at Chipotle?

Foodies, expect changes ahead! With new updates on mask policies, what’s the rule at Chipotle? Do you still have to wear a face mask inside? What about employees?. Each week, mask policies and social distancing rules are updated. Or so it seems. As more and more people get the vaccine, the CDC is changing a few things — and fast food restaurants and businesses are listening closely!
Public HealthSun-Journal

When do I still need to wear a mask?

Unlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Archdiocese of Detroit: Fully vaccinated don’t have to wear mask in church

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit announced Wednesday that churchgoers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a face mask inside Catholic churches. Those who have not been fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing to protect themselves and others in churches,...
Travelwdrb.com

Vaccinated park-goers don't have to wear masks at Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS. Ind. (WDRB) -- Holiday World changed its mask policy to go along with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park officials said Wednesday that fully-vaccinated guests can enjoy the fun without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. However, guests who are not fully-vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask indoors and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. They said they are relying on guests to follow CDC guidelines based on their vaccination status.
Women's Healthkiss951.com

Mom In Labor At Work Told To Finish Meeting Before Going To Hospital

Normally when a pregnant woman goes into labor, everyone around them drops what they’re doing to make sure they make it to the hospital. When a mom-to-be’s water breaks, we do what we can to help make sure they get to the hospital so they can give birth safely, right? But a viral tweet reminds us that not everyone is on board with that idea, especially in the “hustle culture” business world.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: One Man Was Drinking at the Bar

A man promised his wife he would stop drinking, but one day he broke his promise and found himself back to his old habit, but he faced some difficulties this time around. Despite assuring his wife he would stop drinking because he tends to overdrink and act funny, a man found himself going to the bar for a few bottles of drink.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Lady Sits on Her Front Porch

Susan is an older woman living on her own. She does not mind being on her own since all her children have their own lives now. Susan refused to go and live with one of them. She has two grown sons, Will and Mike, who are married men with kids. The siblings have been trying to persuade their mother to live with them, but she refuses every time.
MusicAceShowbiz

Female Rapper Refuses to Sign With Offset After Being Told to Get Plastic Surgery

Up-and-coming femcee Big Jade reveals in an interview that she turned down a lucrative deal with the Migos star because he wanted her to 'get [her] body done.'. AceShowbiz - Being married to Cardi B who has been open about her plastic surgeries, Offset certainly has no issue with women who have some works done to their bodies. But that's not the case with an artist whom he was about to sign. A female rapper has revealed she refused to sign with the Migos' star's record label because he wanted her to "get [her] body done."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 13, has appendix and part of bowel removed after copying TikTok tongue-piercing game

A teenager has had to undergo major abdominal surgery after copying a new trend on TikTok, according to a report.One of the latest fads on the video-sharing app involves putting magnetic balls on either side of the tongue, which gives the appearance the user has a tongue piercing.Faye Elizabeth said she took her 13-year-old daughter to hospital after complaining she felt unwell. After a scan detected ball bearings in her gut, she was rushed to surgery.The girl underwent an emergency operation, with surgeons finding 15 beads in her internal organs.Ms Elizabeth, from Rainhill on Merseyside, told the Liverpool Echo: “They...
Women's Healthverywellhealth.com

What Is a Lotus Birth?

Lotus birth is the practice of leaving the umbilical cord attached to the placenta (the organ that develops during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to the fetus) until the cord naturally detaches on its own. Cord detachment can take from a few days to a week or more. In...