Editorial: The golden rule of masks: Don’t be a jerk about still having to wear one
In Baltimore, the manager of a popular women’s clothing store is berated by a customer who charges behind the cash register counter, yelling and smacking her fist on the countertop. What triggered such an emotional reaction? The spectacle, caught by a video surveillance camera at Brightside Boutique, started with an improperly worn mask. The store requires the wearing of a face mask over mouth and nose indoors, which coincides with city regulations. The manager had reminded the customer several times to follow the posted rules. That’s when the fireworks began.www.gazettextra.com