I’ve played plenty of sim games over the years, left to balance finances, build roads to link worlds, plough fields to make money, and drive trains across the UK in terribly snowy conditions. I’ve been a farmer, a bus driver, a train driver and even a god-like overseer of a world, making decisions from up amongst the clouds. What I’ve never been is a building itself; a building that is making all the decisions. But in reality, whatever sim game you play it’s the buildings which are in control of the world; tall ones, grumpy ones, snooty ones, nice ones, and smelly ones. You’ll want to listen to the buildings too, for in Buildings Have Feelings Too!, it is they who are the gods.