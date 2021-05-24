newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Smart Monitor lineup gets new 43 inch and 24 inch models

By Roland Hutchinson
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samsung is expanding its Samsung Smart Monitor lineup with some new 43 inch and 24 inch models, the range now comes in a choice of 43 inch, 32 inch, 27 inch and 24 inch displays. There are three models in the range., the M7 which is the 43 inch model,...

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Productivity Apps#Remote Control#Display Technology#Samsung Mobile#Business Models#Samsung Smart Monitor#M5#Visual Display Business#Built In Speakers#Versatile Connectivity#Geeky Gadgets#Solar#Market#Businesses#Today#Everyday Activities#Time#Home Increases#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Unveils New Display Technology At Display Week

Samsung is never a company to stay silent for long. Just recently, the Korean OEM showcased some new display technology at Display Week 2021. During the keynote that Samsung gave, it revealed a new double folding screen technology, sliding technology, a new foldable tablet, and an under-display camera. This news comes to us from a Samsung blog post.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s 27-inch curved LCD gaming monitor is currently 25 percent off

An excellent deal on Amazon Canada has a 27-inch Samsung curved LCD gaming monitor on sale for the same price as its smaller 24-inch sibling. Right now, the Samsung ‘LC27RG50FQNXZA’ monitor is available for $349.99, a discount of $118.99 (or 25 percent). Normally, the 27-inch panel would run Canadians $468.98 on Amazon. For those who’d rather avoid purchasing things from Amazon, Samsung Canada also has the monitor discounted to $349.99 (as an aside, Samsung typically charges $499.99 for the monitor, which is slightly more than what Amazon does).
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Sony XR55A90J 55 inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV $2499 w/Free Shipping

Gameliquidations via Newegg [newegg.com] has Sony XR55A90J 55 inch OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2499 w/Free Shipping. Sony XR-65A90J 65" BRAVIA OLED [newegg.com] $3,399.00. Bravia Core exclusive content service Immersive entertainment just as the creators intended. Acoustic Surface Audio+. 2-Way Multi-Position Stand. Ultra-Slim Wall Mount Compatible. Premium Backlit Remote.
Electronicswccftech.com

Viotech Released the GFI27DBXA 27-inch Gaming Monitor!

Viotek has announced a new addition to its gaming monitor lineup, and this gaming monitor features a 1440p resolution, HDR support, a 1ms response rate, and a faster than 144 Hz refresh rate! This monitor may be perfect for your next gaming setup, thanks to the G-SYNC and FreeSync compatibility. The GFI27DBXA 27-inch gaming monitor is currently available and has a price of $370.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Photographyiclarified.com

Photographer Austin Mann Reviews New 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

Photographer Austin Mann shared his thoughts on using the new 12.9-inch Apple M1 iPad Pro for image editing in a recent blog post. I ingested my images, backed them up, made selects, and edited them all on the new 12.9" iPad Pro with M1 chip connected to the 32" Pro Display XDR in our 25' Airstream Flying Cloud. It’s been a blast and below are my thoughts and observations for photographers considering the new iPad Pro.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

CTL unveils new 24-inch and 27-inch monitors

CTL has added two new monitors to its range this week in the form of the CTL IP2381 24″ VA FHD Monitor and the CTL IP2781 27″ ADS QHD Monitor. The CTL IP2381 is a 24″ 1920 x 1080 Full High Definition display. while the more expensive CTL IP2781 is a 27″ 2560 x 1440 Quad High Definition monitor that features ADS plane control technology for superior performance, says CTL. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Electronicskoreaproductpost.com

Samsung Launches the Ultimate AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner

In step with the endless possibilities of AI, Samsung has launched the world’s first AI-powered smart robotic vacuum cleaner in South Korea— the Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While robot technology is slowly taking off around the world, South Korea has always been a step ahead in...
ComputersApple Insider

New 14-inch and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pro, redesigned Mac mini in pipeline

A new report claims that Apple will launch multiple new Macs, including redesigned Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro lines starting in the summer. Apple has previously committed to moving all of its Macs to Apple Silicon within two years, but now that transition is said to include redesigns of even the existing new M1 Macs. A new report claims that the MacBook Pro models will see a revamp in summer 2021, while the successor to the M1 will be in a redesigned MacBook Air to come at the end of the year.
Computerswccftech.com

Apple Might Announce the Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models This Summer

Apple announced the all-new M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini last year. The company promised that the new custom chip will provide enhanced performance and battery life. While both of these aspects deliver, we are still waiting for Apple to announce the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. According to a new report, we will see the 14-inch and 16-inch redesigned MacBook Pro models as early as this summer.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New 24-inch M1 Apple iMac destroys every iMac that ever came before it in Geekbench single-core tests with +37% gains over the nearest Intel Core i7 and i9 models

The 2021 M1 Apple iMac has started finding its way onto the popular synthetic benchmark site Geekbench. Numerous entries have already been made (18 samples at the time of writing) that have resulted in an average single-core score of 1,725 points and average multi-core score of 7,460 points for the 24-inch iMac. These terrific results are actually remarkably similar to those of the new M1 iPad Pro, which we have already reported about.
ComputersNetwork World

Pure Storage inches toward a cloud business model

Pure Storage is upgrading to its Portworx Enterprise software that improves the scale of Kubernetes while simplifying the process of supporting multiple platforms. Portworx Enterprise 2.8 features new integrations across Pure’s line of products and services and with VMware Tanzu, VMware’s container-orchestration software. It comes with dynamic storage provisioning on Pure’s FlashArray and FlashBlade hardware and offers unified visibility and support via Pure1, Pure’s AI-drive operations software.