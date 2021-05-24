newsbreak-logo
Thai villages isolated over variant find amid vaccine worry

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand placed barbed wire and checkpoints in several southern villages along the Malaysian border after identifying a cluster of infections with a coronavirus variant that’s believed to spread faster. The lockdown came as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sought to assure people that his government could manage a recent surge as it is set to start a national vaccination campaign next month. Prayuth received the second dose of his coronavirus vaccine as the agency managing Thailand’s coronavirus response reported 2,700 new cases and 30 more deaths. The majority of Thailand's infections and deaths have occurred since April 1.

