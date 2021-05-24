Dak Prescott: I could start and finish a game right now without worrying about my leg
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now more than seven months removed from the leg injury that ended his 2020 season, and he says it’s not even a concern for him anymore. As serious as the injury was, Prescott said he never thought it could be career ending and was always confident he could make a complete recovery. Now, Prescott says, he wouldn’t even be nervous if he had a game today.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com