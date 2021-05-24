Dak Prescott: I could start and finish a game right now without worrying about my leg

The 2021 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and the Dallas Cowboys have plenty of intriguing matchups to look forward to. They will kick off the season in the opening game on September 9 when they visit the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tamp Bay Buccaneers, on NBC. In Week 3, the Cowboys will play in front of their fans for the first time on Monday Night Football against the hated Philadelphia Eagles. A road trip to play the New England Patriots comes in Week 6, a team that’s been dominant at home for quite some time.