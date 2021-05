Earlier this week, The Coalition, which is the studio behind Gears 5 and Gears Tactics, announced that it would be moving to develop its future games in Epic's Unreal Engine 5. The move was a rather unsurprising one given that Gears of Waras a whole has always been closely tied to the game engine. And while The Coalition will surely end up creating another new mainline installment in the Gears franchise in UE5 one day, it sounds like the studio could be working on something completely different in the meantime.