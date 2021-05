Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter for $449.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $600 and today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since launch. Hover-1’s Blackhawk scooter offers a 3-second “fast-folding design” that makes it super simple to collapse it for carrying it on a bus, train, subway, or just up the steps to your home. With a 350W brushless motor, it can propel you at up to 18.6 MPH for upwards of 26 miles before it’s time to recharge. Plus, since it’s IP54 water-resistant, you can even ride it in the rain without worrying about damage. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Hover-1 is well-reviewed overall.