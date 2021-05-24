newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google KELM Reduces Bias and Improves Factual Accuracy

By 29 SHARES
Searchengine Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle AI Blog announced KELM, a way that could be used to reduce bias and toxic content in search (open domain question answering). It uses a method called TEKGEN to convert Knowledge Graph facts into natural language text that can then be used to improve natural language processing models. What...

www.searchenginejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Ai#Biases#Creative Commons License#Data Processing#Algorithms#Research Data#First Data#Google Kelm Reduces Bias#Google Ai Blog#Tekgen#Kelm Works#Github#Kelm Corpus#Twitter#Wikipedia#Gigo#Mum Google#Kelm Kelm Research Paper#Reduce Bias#Factual Text
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarenintendo-power.com

9 Chrome extensions to improve Google Drive

With these extensions for Chrome, you can work faster and smarter with productivity applications from Google Drive and Google, Docs, Sheets and Slides. […]. Google Drive It’s a powerful business tool, especially for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. But many Chrome browser–Extensions Additional file management features and other tricks can be added to Google’s cloud storage and office applications.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

How to reduce data usage in Google Meet

The following steps can minimize the bandwidth impact of video meetings and stay under ISP data caps. Video tends to use a lot of data and that can cause bandwidth and data limit problems. Bandwidth limitations can be an issue, especially in the U.S., where uplink speeds tend to be significantly lower than downlink speeds. In a work-from-home setting, three or four people—with each person in a different video meeting—can rapidly saturate available uplink bandwidth on many home networks. Similarly, if you spend many hours a month video conferencing, all of that data counts toward your internet service provider data cap, which can be especially constraining on mobile networks.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Google Chrome’s new feature will improve productivity web apps

Both Microsoft and Google are working on new features to improve the web apps experience on Windows 10 and other desktop platforms. For those unaware, PWAs or web apps are web pages that can be installed like native apps with support for offline viewing, push notifications, smooth scrolling, etc. PWAs...
InternetVentureBeat

Google adds AI-powered app personalization, other improvements to Firebase

This week during Google I/O 2021, Google’s developer conference, the company announced a number of updates to Firebase, its mobile and web app development platform. Google says that the new tools it’s introducing can help developers enhance app experiences, maintain and scale apps, and add novel functionality to existing apps.
SoftwarePhone Arena

Google announces new Google Meet features, improved integration

In their annual Google I/O event, Google has just announced that we're about to see some awesome improved integration throughout the Google Workspace applications. Greatly due to the current ongoing pandemic, and millions of employees having to do their work, meet, and present online worldwide, Google has been focusing on perfecting the experience of these interactions by adding a number of welcome new features.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Google Smart Canvas introduced with Meet and Workspace improvements

Google kicked off Google IO 2021 today by announcing some improvements to Google Workspace, starting by revealing Smart Canvas and announcing some new features that are on the way to Google Meet. Google demonstrated Smart Canvas through the lens of a team split between in-person and remote employees who are working on a marketing campaign together, with Smart Canvas acting as something of a collaborative planning document as they kick off work and check things off their to-do list.
ScienceNature.com

Improving the precision of optical metrology by detecting fewer photons with biased weak measurement

In optical metrological protocols to measure physical quantities, it is, in principle, always beneficial to increase photon number n to improve measurement precision. However, practical constraints prevent the arbitrary increase of n due to the imperfections of a practical detector, especially when the detector response is dominated by the saturation effect. In this work, we show that a modified weak measurement protocol, namely, biased weak measurement significantly improves the precision of optical metrology in the presence of saturation effect. This method detects an ultra-small fraction of photons while maintains a considerable amount of metrological information. The biased pre-coupling leads to an additional reduction of photons in the post-selection and generates an extinction point in the spectrum distribution, which is extremely sensitive to the estimated parameter and difficult to be saturated. Therefore, the Fisher information can be persistently enhanced by increasing the photon number. In our magnetic-sensing experiment, biased weak measurement achieves precision approximately one order of magnitude better than those of previously used methods. The proposed method can be applied in various optical measurement schemes to remarkably mitigate the detector saturation effect with low-cost apparatuses.
InternetZDNet

Google I/O 2021: Workspace wants to improve your writing

Google is updating Workspace, its productivity and collaboration tools, with a bundle of updates that will make it easier for teams to build plans together in what Google calls a "smart canvas." The updates include assisted writing features that suggest changes to improve your content. For the past 15 years,...
InternetSearch Engine Roundtable

60% Of SEOs Improved Core Web Vitals Prior To Google Page Experience Update

As you know, the Google Page Experience Update is now not scheduled to begin rolling out until mid-June and then take several weeks to roll out. We also know that this won't be a massive update, according to Google. But still, every SEO company is pitching core web vitals services. An SEO poll shows that 60% of SEOs have already done work to improve core web vital scores for clients.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google Maps improvements benefit pedestrians and drivers alike

The billion-plus people who use Google Maps every month will see a marked improvement of the navigation app's performance, Liz Reid Google's VP of Engineering, said during Tuesday's I/O conference. Specifically, users will have five new features to look forward to. First, working with researchers from the Virginia Tech Transportation...
Technologygeekculture.co

Google’s New Camera Improvements Will Benefit People of Colour

Image processing for those people of colour has since been a long-standing problem that dates back to the early days of film. Favouring those of lighter skin tones, black and brown subjects are found to be at a disadvantage. After years of waiting, Google has finally addressed the matter. In...
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Google rolls out Material Design updates to improve apps built for big screens

In the lead up to Google’s I/O developer conference next week, the search giant shared a Material Design update focused on designing for larger screens. Specifically, the company added a new blog post to its Material Design website that explains Material Design’s expanded “adaptive capabilities [that will] help prepare your apps for all form factors, from phones to tablets, desktops and beyond.”
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Revamps Android Material Design, Improves UI Toolkit and Android Studio

At the recent Google I/O conference, Google has introduced a number of significant improvements for its Android platform. Most notably, the original Material Design, introduced in 2014, gets a major overhaul, Jetpack Compose gets closer to 1.0, and Android Studio improves productivity. Material You attempts to bring Android UI design...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

The embedded Google Maps experience is about to improve with new developer features

Google Maps is officially accessible to everyone for free through either the website or the mobile app, but as you probably have noticed on websites and apps with a map element powered by Google, third-party companies and website/app developers can also embed a Google Maps view into their own apps or webpages using one of the various SDKs or APIs that are available. This can make it easier to find business information, give directions to users, and much more. And one of these APIs is the Maps JavaScript API, and it’s intended for web developers to add and “customize maps with your own content and imagery for display on web pages and mobile devices.”