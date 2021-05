We seem to have stumbled into an era of consumer extravagance. Who would have thought that Covid would inadvertently lead to a whirlwind of spending, particularly in the tech industry, where anything and everything appears to be flying off the shelves. Speaking to industry partners, we're routinely informed that sales records are being shattered, despite ongoing stock shortages, and the concern now has shifted to "what happens if/when people return to their cautious selves?"