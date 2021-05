A nickname change may be in order for New Jersey. Sure, the "Garden State" is all well and good. But do you know what else is bountiful around these parts? Amusement parks. That's right, across the state there are at least a dozen spots for seasonal fun. These parks are found at beaches and boardwalks, in the sides of mountains and beyond. They offer thrills, delights and all-around good times to joy-seekers of all ages.