J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Buy Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.00.