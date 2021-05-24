newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Buy Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

 4 days ago

J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTC:GCTAY), S.A. on Friday, setting a price target of EUR34, which is approximately 27.95% above the present share price of $32.37. Gupta expects Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.10...

