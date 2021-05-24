newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

In Japan most people want to cancel the Olympics, but the government won’t listen

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic torch is currently making its way across Japan in a live-streamed relay – at the time of writing, it had passed through 28 of all 47 prefectures in the country. The Games are scheduled to take place in two months. But whereas you might expect the national mood to be crackling with excitement, things are different, with more and more Japanese people reaching an uncomfortable conclusion: the Games need to be scrapped altogether.

www.theguardian.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Elderly People#Ioc#National Elections#Britain#Government In Crisis#Japanese#Covid#Oecd#Paralympians#Sophia University#Country#Foreign Nationals#Time#December#General Elections#Autumn#Rush Hours#Public Approval#Earlier Closing Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Frustration in Japan as leader pushes Olympics despite virus

TOKYO — (AP) — A full-page newspaper ad says Japanese will be "killed by politics" because the government is forcing them to endure the pandemic without vaccines. More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled. And a swimming star has faced pressure to drop out of the games.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Japan expands virus emergency as 350,000 sign petition to cancel Olympics

Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency Friday, just 10 weeks before the Olympics, as campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be scrapped. With Tokyo and other areas already under emergency orders until the end of May, three more regions -- including northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon -- now join them. "Today, we decided to add Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima to the area under the state of emergency from May 16 to 31," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said. In these regions, "the population is relatively big and the number of new cases is very rapidly increasing", he said.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Nearly 60 per cent of people in Japan think the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should be CANCELLED, new study shows - as Covid-19 cases continue to grow in the country

Almost 60 per cent of people in Japan believe the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games should be cancelled, according to a study released on Sunday, as coronavirus infections surge across the country and anti-Olympics protests continue. A total of 59.7 per cent stated that they were opposed in a two-day...
Sportsballysports.com

The IOC needs to address the people of Japan's Olympic concerns

The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association recommended on Tuesday that the Olympics be canceled because they cannot handle the medical strain as they are dealing with a surge in coronavirus infections. The doctors aren’t the only people in Japan looking for a cancellation. More than 60 percent of the country don’t want the Olympics so that Japan can focus on rolling out vaccinations and fighting the virus.
Public Healthwtmj.com

Japan expands virus emergency ahead of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months. Japan has been struggling to slow infections ahead of the games. The three...
Public Healthworldcrunch.com

Hosting Tokyo Olympics During COVID Is Like Gyokusai Suicide

TOKYO — A doctor friend of mine is a member of the Medical Services team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, but right now his attention if focused on New Delhi. "If the current situation continues, Japan will become like India," he told me last week. "We'll be totally unable to fight against the new Indian variant of Covid-19. When the medical system collapses as we fear, hosting the Olympics will be but a wishful dream."
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

60 per cent of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled amid pandemic

Nearly 60 per cent of Japanese favour the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, a survey conducted by Kyodo News showed on Sunday. The survey indicated that 59.7 per cent of those polled agreed to cancel the postponed Olympics, while 25.2 per cent said the Games should be held without an audience and 12.6 per cent said the event should go ahead with a limited number of spectators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan widens virus emergency to three more prefectures

Japan has declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, a surprise move that reflects growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus. The latest declaration comes as Japan grapples with a surge of a more...
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Should Japan cancel the Tokyo Olympics? It may not be able to

As Japan suffers a fourth wave of COVID-19, domestic opposition to the summer Olympic and Paralympic games is mounting. Two new opinion polls, showing that between 60% and 80% want the games either cancelled or postponed, have triggered a frenzy of articles all asking the same question: will the Olympics be cancelled?
Public HealththeScore

Japan widens coronavirus state of emergency as Tokyo Olympics approach

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has reiterated the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned despite the country expanding its coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine. As Japan struggles to contain the ongoing spread of the virus, Hiroshima, Okayama, and the northern island of Hokkaido...