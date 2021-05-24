newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin miners are shutting down Chinese operations after Vice Premier’s comments

By Shaurya Malwa ·
cryptoslate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese Bitcoin miners are scrambling to shift or shut operations after the latest round of ‘crypto FUD’ initiated by the government, a report on news outlet Reuters said today. Ending operations. Crypto exchange Huobi suspended all mining operations this morning (alongside ceasing trading services for Chinese users), BTC.TOP, a crypto...

cryptoslate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Mining Pool#Mining Operations#Coal Mining#Business Operations#Energy Markets#Fud#Reuters#Novem Arcae Technologies#China Research#The State Council#Cryptoslate#Chinese Bitcoin Miners#Bitcoin Mining Rigs#Chinese Miners#Chinese Entities#Chinese Users#Mining Entities#Crypto Mining#Mining Machine Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Economy985theriver.com

In widening Chinese bitcoin crackdown, Sichuan to probe cryptomining – official

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Energy regulators in China’s Sichuan province will soon meet local power companies to gather information on cryptocurrency mining, an official said, potentially leading to a clampdown in the country’s second-biggest bitcoin production hub. China’s central government vowed last week to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading,...
EconomyCoinDesk

Sichuan Energy Regulator to Meet to Discuss Bitcoin Mining: Report

Some mines in Sichuan are operating as usual despite the recent crackdown, Global Times reported. The Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office said Thursday it will meet June 2 to discuss crypto mining activities amid China’s nationwide crackdown. The energy regulator of the south-western province is required to meet by the country's...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

China gives companies 'urgent notice' in oil import probe

SINGAPORE (May 27): China gave five state-owned companies until Thursday to report on their historic use of imported oil, as part of a broader effort by the world's largest oil importer to control shipments as domestic supplies swell. In an "urgent notice" dated May 25 and reviewed by Reuters, the...
MarketsBloomberg

Ark’s Wood Says Bitcoin Can’t Be Shut Down, Rebuts ESG Fears

Follow us @crypto for our full coverage. Star investor Cathie Wood has a message of reassurance for Bitcoin investors amid the din of ever harsher regulatory rhetoric: officials won’t be able to make the largest cryptocurrency go away. Tough talk against digital tokens from China and calls for greater scrutiny...
Economyinvesting.com

China Seeks to Slow Yuan Gains With Weaker-Than-Expected Fixing

(Bloomberg) -- China signaled the yuan’s recent appreciation, which has taken it to a three-year high against the dollar, is too rapid with a weaker-than-expected reference rate. The People’s Bank of China set the fixing at 6.3858 per dollar, compared with the average estimate of 6.3837 in a Bloomberg survey...
Businessthecoinshark.net

Mining in China has led to tragedies in coal mines

The desire of the authorities of China to curb the digital currency is beginning to cause fears not only among "virtual miners", but also among quite real ones, whose lives are endangered due to Xi Jinping's ambitious "ecological" plans. A local ministry official claims that the surge in energy waste...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

China’s Ban: Crypto and Crypto Mining May Be In A New Era

Last week, a State Council committee led by China’s Vice Premier Liu He announced that, for the first time, China is placing an elaborate ban on cryptocurrency mining, a big business in China that accounts for as much as 70% of the world’s crypto supply. According to estimates from the...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Chinese BTC miners equivalent to Quebec's output on the move: Slush Pool

Edward Evenson, head of business development at Slush Pool owner Braiins, reports that a large number of Chinese BTC mining machines equivalent to Quebec’s entire output are currently en route to North America and Europe. In Twitter thread on May 28, Evenson revealed that some Chinese BTC miners also have...
MarketsFXStreet.com

No one can shut down Bitcoin, says Binance CEO CZ

Regulatory scrutiny around Binance is likely due to a lack of clarity from governments, CZ said. It is already impossible for a single entity to kill bitcoin and its underlying blockchain technology, so state governments and regulators should embrace blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, said the chief executive of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan set for best week since Nov, regulators signal concerns over one-way bets

SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended gains against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its best weekly performance since November, but the pace of the rally slowed after regulators signaled some concerns over strong one-way bets on the currency. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3858 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.403. Friday's official guidance rate was the strongest since May 2018 and set above the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level. Traders and analysts saw the move as a nod from the authorities that they would allow spot yuan to trade between the 6.3 and 6.4 levels for the time being. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3839 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3705 at midday, 135 pips firmer than the previous late session close and putting it on track for a sixth straight day of gains. "The imminent RMB appreciation risk may drive more RMB buying flow and push the USD/RMB lower in the near term, while the downside of USD/RMB will be supported by the dividend flow offered by Chinese corporate and the potential USD rebound due to the Fed's hawkish shift," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a note. Traders said most investors still expect further strength in the yuan, but its rally slowed in morning trade after regulators warned against "one-way expectations" on the exchange rate. Chinese regulators said late on Thursday that they will crack down on manipulation of the forex market while reiterating no change to the country's currency policy. The remarks were the second time in five days that officials commented on currency policy. "The central bank is committed to a flexible exchange rate and hence will not draw a line in the sand in both directions," said Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong. "It aims for less exchange rate control over time, as the capital account liberalises further, but there is still a 'basically stable' policy target under the current set-up," she added, expecting more two-way volatility in the yuan this year. Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong, said Beijing may be "expected to continue leaning against yuan strength", with such an investor outlook seen in a rebound in options market. The global dollar index rose to 90.066 at midday from the previous close of 90.012, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.364 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3858 6.403 0.27% Spot yuan 6.3705 6.384 0.21% Divergence from -0.24% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.48% Spot change since 2005 29.92% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.22 98.11 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.066 90.012 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.364 0.10% * Offshore 6.5198 -2.06% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Marketsu.today

Officials Can’t Shut Bitcoin Down, Ark’s Cathie Wood Explains Why

While giving a speech at the Consensus 2021 conference, founder of Ark Investment Management Cathie Wood stated that Bitcoin is impossible to shut down and BTC is "already on its way." She believes that regulators will come to terms with this fact soon. "Regulators will be 'a little more friendly'...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

China’s Bitcoin Ban and Cryptocurrency Correction Is Good for Market

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, experienced a volatile month as the price of BTC dropped from approximately $60,000 on 10 May to as low as $31,000 on 24 May. There were several reasons behind the latest market correction. Cryptocurrency analysts believe that the new investors in the market panicked from the latest announcement from China about a ban on crypto payments and a potential crackdown on the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Economykfgo.com

China’s crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – A crackdown by Beijing is rapidly accelerating a shift in focus by makers of machines that ‘mine’ cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese clients face an uncertain future. China’s central government vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

China to socially blacklist Bitcoin miners in Inner Mongolia region

China has ramped up efforts to quash cryptocurrency mining in its Inner Mongolia region by introducing new penalties for those caught engaging in the illegal activity. Officials unveiled new draft rules that would see harsher punishments applied to those caught mining Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, per a report by the South China Morning Post. These would include placing offenders on a social credit blacklist, which would stop them from getting loans or even using the transportation system.
Marketsinvesting.com

Another Top Bitcoin Miner Follows China’s Lead With Ban

(Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage. The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Why China’s crackdown may make Bitcoin mining more centralized

Big Chinese miners are likely to survive the crackdown. China’s nationwide crackdown on crypto mining could create a competitive environment in which only the biggest miners can survive, said a co-founder and managing partner of Waterdrip Capital, a major investor in the Chinese crypto mining industry. “Finding suitable sites outside...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Will Bitcoin miners switch to renewable energy?

Bitcoin has come under a lot of fire lately for its high energy consumption rate. Although there have been comments on the subject before now, it didn’t hit the headlines until Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced that his company was no longer going to accept the digital asset as a payment option.