Crypto Mining Ban in China Paving the Way for Greener Alternatives

By Martin Young
beincrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto markets have tanked almost 20% over the weekend. Similar to instances in the past, the panic selling has been driven by fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) from China — but there could be a silver lining. China’s recent crackdown on bitcoin mining operations has accelerated a selloff that began...

beincrypto.com
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Energy Companies#Chinese Companies#Crypto Mining Ban#Fud#Reuters#Miner Daily#Blockcap#Argo Blockchain#Great American Mining#Compute North#Riot Blockchain#Whinstone#Crypto Youtuber#Crypto Markets#Bitcoin Mining Companies#Bitcoin Mining Operations#Crypto Computing Power#Crypto Exchange Huobi#Chinese Mining Dominance
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryforkast.news

Hong Kong crypto exchanges seek to wash hands of dirty power problem

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced that it is committed to becoming carbon-negative within 18 months, following carbon-neutral initiatives launched by Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX and Seychelles-registered BitMEX. Fast Facts:. The energy consumption associated with cryptocurrencies has been in the spotlight recently, with Tesla founder Elon Musk meeting...
MarketsGizmodo

Iran Bans Crypto Mining After Months of Blackouts

Iran banned bitcoin mining this week, after four months of continuous blackouts partially due to what officials say is a huge energy suck from illegal mining. President Hassan Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting Wednesday that a drought in the region was responsible for crippling the country’s supply of hydroelectric power. But, he said, the huge amount of illegal bitcoin mining that happens in Iran was tapping a staggering 2 gigawatts of power each day from the already-stressed grid. (Legal operations, meanwhile, used somewhere between 200 and 300 megawatts.)
Marketsthecherawchronicle.com

Nobody can stop Bitcoin (BTC) anymore, says Binance CEO and CEO Ark Invest.

Although many people are concerned about the way governments and regulators are using it Cryptocurrency Too many people are convinced of one thing: No one can Bitcoin (BTC) Still close. One of these is Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the eldest Cryptocurrency exchange In the world. Say during 2021 compatibility,...
StocksStreet.Com

Why Cathie Wood Blames Elon Musk, ESG Investing for Crypto Drop

From Wall Street to Main Street, the recent drop in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has left investors puzzled. Well, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood holds Elon Musk and the “ESG movement” responsible for the price drop in cryptocurrencies. “It was precipitated by the ESG [environmental, social and governance] movement and...
Texas Statearchpaper.com

Bitcoin mining in Texas is illuminating the inextricable link between crypto and fossil fuels

In 2018, Bitmain, a Chinese company that makes specialized computers for mining cryptocurrency, took an interest in the small town of Rockdale, Texas. Within a shuttered aluminum plant, the firm envisioned the world’s largest Bitcoin mining operation. Bitmain planned to invest half a billion dollars in the venture, promising 325,000 mining rigs consuming 500 megawatts of power and creating up to 600 new jobs for the Central Texas area. But in the winter of that year, Bitcoin tumbled in price to just above $3,000 per share (it had been $6,300 that fall, after peaking around $20,000 late the prior year), and the company was forced to lay off thousands of staff globally and dramatically scale back its Rockdale operation. It was a blow to the town of 5,800, which had lost a long-shot bid to be the home for Amazon’s HQ2 project and was desperate for business to save its languishing postindustrial economy. Amid a renewed Bitcoin boom, things are starting to look up again for Lone Star State cities like Rockdale.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Falls 8% After Sudden Market Crash

Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, fell 8% to $36,300 today. Bitcoin's price hit highs of $40,000 yesterday shortly after President Biden announced that the US will spend $6 trillion in the next year to save the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the highest sustained US government spending since World War II.
BusinessBenzinga

Bitcoiners 'Intensely Skeptical' Of Elon Musk Leading Bitcoin Mining Council

Bitcoiners around the world aren’t convinced that Elon Musk is the right person to lead the debate around “cleaner Bitcoin mining.”. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg TV, popular Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) proponent and partner at Castle Island Ventures Nic Carter said that Elon Musk isn’t the best person to take charge on working towards a more environmentally-friendly Bitcoin mining process.
Marketsinvesting.com

Crypto Crackdown Speeds China Shift to Central Asia, North America Mining

Crypto Crackdown Speeds China Shift to Central Asia, North America Mining. Chinese crypto crackdown accelerated manufacturers of miners to shift from China. China is slowly losing its grip as a bitcoin mining powerhouse. North America gears up to compete with China. Beijing’s crypto crackdown rapidly accelerated manufacturers of miners to...
Marketsinvesting.com

China's Mining Ban Is A Mainly Blow To Bitcoin's Reputation, Not Its Price

Bitcoin can't resist selling pressure after reaching $40K. The benchmark cryptocurrency is down 4% in 24 hours and changing hands for $37,500. Altcoins are also showing a moderate decline, following the benchmark cryptocurrency. Bitcoin's dominance index has stabilized around 42%, while the low point was around 39%. It is likely that we will see a consistent rise in Bitcoin dominance from this point, as the fierce sell-off of altcoins has once again reminded market participants of how quickly investors' loyalty for alternative cryptocurrencies can pass.
Businessthecoinshark.net

Mining in China has led to tragedies in coal mines

The desire of the authorities of China to curb the digital currency is beginning to cause fears not only among "virtual miners", but also among quite real ones, whose lives are endangered due to Xi Jinping's ambitious "ecological" plans. A local ministry official claims that the surge in energy waste...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Ark's Wood says bitcoin ESG push makes solar more appealing

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - A push toward relying more on renewable energy for bitcoin mining could make the underperforming solar industry more attractive, star fund manager Cathie Wood said at a cryptocurrency conference Thursday. The value of bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has dropped approximately 30% this month...
Marketsinvesting.com

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto. According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Bitcoin currently consumes around 110 terawatt-hours per year. A Harvard Business Review article further noted that this equates to 0.55% of global electricity production, which is roughly equivalent to that of a small county.
Economydatadriveninvestor.com

China’s Crypto Crackdown Shows Governments Are The Enemy Of Bitcoin

China is proving that government actions anywhere have the power to destroy cryptocurrencies. It adds to a series of black eyes for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. On Wednesday the government of the second largest economy banned financial institutions from offering cryptocurrency transactions. The result was that the value of cryptos dropped like a stone.
MarketsWashington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Energy Industrybitcoinist.com

Nic Carter: Elon Musk Shouldn’t Lead Crypto Green Debate

Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures believes Elon Musk isn’t the proper person to lead the “clean Bitcoin” discussion, “at least not in the eyes of the Bitcoin community.”. Elon Should Sit At The Back. “Bitcoiners are still extremely distrustful of Musk, and they see him as conflicted, given that...
Marketsdecrypt.co

This Bitcoin Startup Has an Unusual Plan to Improve Dogecoin

Bitcoin and Dogecoin are both top 10 coins. Image: Shutterstock. Crypto firm VeriBlock has proposed using Bitcoin transactions to back up Dogecoin transactions via a “proof-of-proof” model. VeriBlock sees it as protection against 51% majority attacks and also further justification for Bitcoin mining’s sizable energy footprint. Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work mining...