Crypto Mining Ban in China Paving the Way for Greener Alternatives

In 2018, Bitmain, a Chinese company that makes specialized computers for mining cryptocurrency, took an interest in the small town of Rockdale, Texas. Within a shuttered aluminum plant, the firm envisioned the world’s largest Bitcoin mining operation. Bitmain planned to invest half a billion dollars in the venture, promising 325,000 mining rigs consuming 500 megawatts of power and creating up to 600 new jobs for the Central Texas area. But in the winter of that year, Bitcoin tumbled in price to just above $3,000 per share (it had been $6,300 that fall, after peaking around $20,000 late the prior year), and the company was forced to lay off thousands of staff globally and dramatically scale back its Rockdale operation. It was a blow to the town of 5,800, which had lost a long-shot bid to be the home for Amazon’s HQ2 project and was desperate for business to save its languishing postindustrial economy. Amid a renewed Bitcoin boom, things are starting to look up again for Lone Star State cities like Rockdale.