Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Dept. Activity Logs for May 19th, 2021

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Enjoy beautiful views from this home on just under an acre of land. Circular driveway with a 2 car garage, and storage shed. The home has a open floor plan with plenty of space. This property minutes to Highway 108 and is close to shopping, as well as many recreational areas including Pinecrest Lake and Dodge Ridge Ski Resort. Welcome to 21427 Crystal Falls Drive located in Sonora Live where you want to Live!! Away from everything! Great as primary home or getaway.. This beautiful homes features a fantastic 3 level floor plan. Main floor features a kitchen with lots of cabinets, gas range, open beam ceiling in the family room with wood burning stove, natural light and formal dining. Upstairs has 3 larger bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs has a bonus/guest/den room outside access and a half bath,indoor laundry with attached 2 car garage. Newer tankless water heater, HVAC. Awesome yard on .21 acre, tall trees, occasional snow. Deers visit often. Short Drive to lakes, dams, skiing, hiking, wine tasting the ideas are countless... Check out the video Low HOA fees includes 2 lakes, horse stables and many amenities. Look at the Gorgeous amazing Kitchen with beautiful concrete countertops, gas range, walk in pantry and 2 sliding doors that open up onto the walk around deck with views of the green acres!! Great natural sunlight. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This charming 2 story farmhouse has so much more untapped potential with all the beautiful acreages, huge shop/barn and couple outbuildings. The current bird coop is being used for pigeons but already set up for chickens. Gated entrance, 2 driveways, lot's of parking and located in a great location of East Sonora. Workshop room outside off deck. Laundry room in garage. Storage shed. Plenty of room for parking