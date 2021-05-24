newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuolumne County, CA

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Dept. Activity Logs for May 19th, 2021

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 4 days ago

Sonora, CA…The latest Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies Activity Logs are enclosed…. Occurred on Sallander Dr, in Sonora. 911 mis dial. . Disposition: Log Note. Occurred on Bald Mtn Rd, in Sonora City. 1144. . Disposition: Coroners Case Natural Causes. 01:02 FOOT PATROL 2105190005. Officer initiated activity at Camp Hope, Hwy...

thepinetree.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuolumne County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sonora, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Twain Harte, CA
City
Groveland, CA
City
Yosemite Lakes, CA
City
Jamestown, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Long Barn, CA
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Missing Person#Vandalism#Lake County#Tuolumne County Sheriff#Camage Av Standard Rd#Applebees#Tuolumne Rd Wards#Fifth Av N#Skyview Dr#Speak W Le#Civil Problem#Sugarbush#Jamestown Apartments#Scc#Cdf#Powderhouse St#Cent Store#Spd#Public Service Request
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Walmart
Related
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Majority of Tuolumne County Loses Power

Sonora, CA — The electricity went out this evening at around six o’clock for thousands of customers in Tuolumne County. The outage includes parts of Jamestown, Sonora, Groveland, Chinese Camp, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Soulsbyville, Pinecrest, Strawberry and other areas. PG&E has not indicated what caused the outage, but hopes to get power restored by around 9:30pm for a majority of the customers.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Sonora events coming soon

1. Lake McClure Ride, Surf and Ski // August 6-8, 2021; 2. 32nd Annual Chicken in a Barrel; 3. Weekday Yoga by the River; 4. Family Fun Camping; 5. Yosemite Songwriting Retreat 2021;
Jamestown, CAPine Tree

Fire Update….Solar Fire Contained at 22 Acres

Jamestown, CA…From Cal Fire TCU…”#SolarFire [update] Firefighters have contained the fire with a final acreage of 22 acres. Near 5400 Blk Obyrnes Ferry Rd. Jamestown (Tuolumne County)”. #SolarFire [update] The fire is 20 acres and the forward progress has been stopped by firefighters. Near 5400 Blk of Obyrnes Ferry Rd....
Tuolumne County, CASFGate

Two dead at popular Tuolumne County swimming hole

Two men drowned at a popular swimming hole west of Yosemite, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The men were part of a group visiting God's Bath swimming hole on the Clavey River. They drowned Friday afternoon, and it took two days for search and rescue teams to recover both bodies.
Tuolumne County, CAUnion Democrat

Woman in her 90s is Tuolumne County's 67th coronavirus death

A woman in her 90s who died of COVID-19 complications is being counted as Tuolumne County’s 67th coronavirus death, the county Public Health Department said Friday. The woman was hospitalized before she died, the department said. Details of her death were being investigated. Dr. Eric Sergienko, the interim county health...
Sonora, CAUnion Democrat

Entertainment venue moves to former East Sonora church

The owners of a Tuolumne County entertainment venue are preparing for a year of parties within the bones of an old East Sonora church. Instead of sermons, the former Mount Zion is now a full-bore entertainment venue and the new site of The Game Room, the home of rock n' roll shows, billiard tournaments, comedy nights, karaoke songs and quarter-funded arcade games.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Update: Deadly Drownings At God’s Bath In Tuolumne County

Update at 10:20 a.m.: Three people are confirmed dead after drowning in God’s Bath swimming hole along the Clavey River in the Tuolumne River Canyon yesterday. Today (Sat. May 15) dive crews continue to search for the body of the third victim. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin reported this morning, “After talking with witnesses and family members on scene, we have determined that two men have drowned.”
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Take a look at these homes on the Sonora market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Enjoy beautiful views from this home on just under an acre of land. Circular driveway with a 2 car garage, and storage shed. The home has a open floor plan with plenty of space. This property minutes to Highway 108 and is close to shopping, as well as many recreational areas including Pinecrest Lake and Dodge Ridge Ski Resort.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Regina Alderman, RLA Properties at 209-770-3176</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to 21427 Crystal Falls Drive located in Sonora Live where you want to Live!! Away from everything! Great as primary home or getaway.. This beautiful homes features a fantastic 3 level floor plan. Main floor features a kitchen with lots of cabinets, gas range, open beam ceiling in the family room with wood burning stove, natural light and formal dining. Upstairs has 3 larger bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs has a bonus/guest/den room outside access and a half bath,indoor laundry with attached 2 car garage. Newer tankless water heater, HVAC. Awesome yard on .21 acre, tall trees, occasional snow. Deers visit often. Short Drive to lakes, dams, skiing, hiking, wine tasting the ideas are countless... Check out the video Low HOA fees includes 2 lakes, horse stables and many amenities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nancy Call, RE/MAX Executive at 209-577-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This Amazing Farmhouse is already getting lot's of attention so don't wait!! 3 Beautiful fenced acres with potential to create your own mini farm and gardens galore and live self sustainable!! Look at the Gorgeous amazing Kitchen with beautiful concrete countertops, gas range, walk in pantry and 2 sliding doors that open up onto the walk around deck with views of the green acres!! Great natural sunlight. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This charming 2 story farmhouse has so much more untapped potential with all the beautiful acreages, huge shop/barn and couple outbuildings. The current bird coop is being used for pigeons but already set up for chickens. Gated entrance, 2 driveways, lot's of parking and located in a great location of East Sonora.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gina Wertz, RE/MAX GOLD at 209-536-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Well maintained 3 bedroom home. Newer granite counters in kitchen. Living room with gas log stove. Bedrooms are good size. Master with gas log stove and additional room off back. Large deck in back. Workshop room outside off deck. Laundry room in garage. Storage shed. Plenty of room for parking<p><strong>For open house information, contact DEBBIE BRIDGES-SHAW, REALTY WORLD-CLASSIC FOOTHILL PROPERTIES at 209-772-3501</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVHVvbHVtbmUlMjBDb3VudHklMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVENBUkNBLTIwMjAxOTUwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>