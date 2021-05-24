Classic Truck Prerunners Are Awesome, And This 1977 Dentside Ford Is No Exception.
If you are a lover of classic Ford trucks and also dig something that can haul ass in the dirt, then this is the Prerunner you just might fall in love with today. And while I dig this thing, it is kind of sad that it had to be built, because it was a pretty awesome truck in its previous life, before a big crash required it to get a full makeover. Of course that makeover did end up being even better than it was before, but man it must have sucked when the rollover happened. Watch the video and you’ll get to see the crash that started the makeover. It’s not pretty.bangshift.com