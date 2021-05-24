newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Classic Truck Prerunners Are Awesome, And This 1977 Dentside Ford Is No Exception.

By Chad Reynolds
bangshift.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a lover of classic Ford trucks and also dig something that can haul ass in the dirt, then this is the Prerunner you just might fall in love with today. And while I dig this thing, it is kind of sad that it had to be built, because it was a pretty awesome truck in its previous life, before a big crash required it to get a full makeover. Of course that makeover did end up being even better than it was before, but man it must have sucked when the rollover happened. Watch the video and you’ll get to see the crash that started the makeover. It’s not pretty.

bangshift.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prerunner#Vintage Air#Classic Ford Trucks#Awesome#Exception#Love#Creature Comfort Items#Makeover#Crash#Steam#Man#Fuel#Video#Fall#Electronics#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsAutoweek.com

Ford F-Series Trucks: A Quick Visual Guide to All 14 Generations

Despite how closely it resembles the previous-generation truck, Ford's best-selling vehicle is all-new for 2021, making now a good time to take a look back at all the generations of the Ford F-Series trucks. And there are a lot of them. Of course, Ford made pickups long before the first F-Series debuted in 1948, but it was that first F-1 model that kicked off a long tradition that has seen trucks go from farm-working machines to family-mobiles.
CarsHot Rod

Six-Pack of Diesel Rat Rods

A new kind of hot rod is hitting its stride. Whether you've been in the hot-rodding world for decades or are just beginning to explore the mechanical world, you've run into the term "rat rod" and seen examples described as such. Rat rods in their most basic form are pieces of automotive art, built predominantly by their owners from accessible donor cars and inexpensive used parts, and using simple skills. As can be expected, the gatekeepers of the hot-rodding community have weighed in about the rat rod's authenticity, asking the question, are they the real thing, or are they just shabby and unsafe copies of the original hot rod item? For some, adding the diesel-power element to the rat rod concept further complicates the question of authenticity, but for others it provides a handy tool for demonstrating that hot rodding truly has no boundaries. Does either side of the diesel rat rod authenticity argument elicit a strong feeling in your gut?
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor Will Be The Ultimate Power Truck

Ford revealed its hotly anticipated F-150 Lightning this week and we came away from our drive in it seriously impressed. But while the world is being wowed by Ford's remarkable efforts to embrace electrification, the Blue Oval has also just teased a new special-edition Ranger Raptor. That got us thinking - if all cars will eventually become electric, then that means that even the Raptor name could soon enough be applied to the electric pickup. It may have a different name - Volkswagen calls its electric GTI the GTX - but the principle behind it will remain the same as with the current Raptors: go fast over any terrain.
Carsmotor1.com

Traxxas unveils Drag Slash RC Chevy truck and yes, it pulls wheelies

Once upon a time, radio-controlled cars were relegated to two genres. You had off-road stuff like trucks and buggies for jumping everything in sight, and you had on-road cars for carving scale corners. These days, there are all kinds of sub-categories for RC fans to specialise in, and Traxxas is going all-out for drag racers with a new classic Chevy truck in 1:10 scale.
Carsgmauthority.com

Funky Chevy LUV Pickup Packs Small Block Punch: Video

We are currently looking for experienced automotive journalists and editors to join our team. Make $60k-$80k per year doing what you love. We are also looking for an experienced forum moderator to join our team. See details here. For car people, few things in life are more fun than the...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28

It’s always suspicious when a barn find is shown with hardly any dust on it, but this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 we came across on eBay is just caked with grime. At least, in the one photo it is, but the seller seems to have given it a good wash after that, so you get to see all those rust spots clearly in other shots. Shockingly, the minerals in the barn dust didn’t protect against oxidization, which is just really weird.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1971 Ford F100: From Workhorse To Classic Collectible

From the very beginning, Ford trucks have been proven workhorses but today these machines make for quite the classic collectible. Heading into its fifth generation, the Ford F100 took a big stride forward to a time where the market for trucks became more diverse. With more comfortable offerings, no longer were trucks simply dedicated work vehicles. Among the most popular seen on the road in the early 1970s, the F100 was a well optioned truck for the time, opening up the market to consumers using them as personal vehicles. Still, the trucks capabilities could not be ignored and whether they were originally purchased new for hauling goods to and from the job site or just to get around, many at some point or another joined the growing American workforce.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Watch a Beat Toyota Hilux Pickup Tow 30,000 Pounds With a Gooseneck Trailer

This invincible little truck is still surviving the internet's most destructive YouTuber. Last week, YouTuber WhistlinDiesel (a.k.a. the internet's most destructive YouTuber) put up the first in a series of videos that aims to recreate the classic Top Gear experiment of trying to destroy the seemingly indestructible Toyota Hilux pickup truck. After merely bending the frame from popping wheelies, catching air, and going off-road all while carrying 2,500 pounds worth of cinder blocks in the back, WD is following that extreme test up with another drastic examination of the Hilux's truck abilities: how it fares towing almost 30,000 pounds.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

This 1991 Ford F-700 Pickup Conversion Makes Other Trucks Look Tiny

There was a time, not too long ago, when people wanted the absolute biggest truck/SUV they could possibly buy, if for no other reason than to be able to tower over everyone else on the road. But even the mighty Ford Excursion and modern-day Ford Super Duty F-250-F-450 pale in comparison to this wild 1991 Ford F-700 pickup conversion that’s currently up for sale on Craigslist.
RetailPosted by
Motorious

Classic Truck Yard Find Collection

Richard Rawlings is on a vintage pickup treasure hunt!. The market for classic trucks has been growing recently. Because of this sudden spike in popularity, just as we have seen in the classic car market, we are beginning to notice a rise in prices too. Regardless there are still ways to get good deals on these amazing pieces of American history, the best of which is to find someone with a surplus that is ready to let some of his collection go.
CarsHot Rod

Barn Find! 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Six-Pack 440

Don't hold it against him, but Jeff Schwartz isn't a Mopar guy—he's a car guy. He certainly wasn't looking for another project when he happened upon this survivor 1971 Dodge Charger Six-Pack 440 Super Bee, but he's in love with it now. Schwartz's credentials as a car guy can't be beat; not only is he the creative and engineering force behind Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois, he's a force to be reckoned with on a road course, and he's built a pile of insane machinery including a 1965 Pontiac Tempest, a 1971 Olds Cutlass, 1972 Chevy Vega, 1967 Ford Custom 500, and a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am—and that's only a fraction of the cars he's built in his garage.
CarsHot Rod

1970 Supercharged LS-Swapped Chevy Nova Blurs The Lines Between Restomod And Pro-Touring

This 1970 Chevy Nova stuffed the best of restomod, pro-touring, and street machine into one sweet blown LSA package. Some people buy project cars and dive right in, full-bore, with the build while others sort of simmer a bit before getting started. Well, we would have to say Andy Caraballo, of Del Ray Beach Florida definitely falls into the second category. For two whole years he kept driving past a certain 1970 Chevy Nova that had a for sale sign in it. We call that patience. Eventually he worked up the steam to make a move on the classic Nova. "The Nova was pretty stock and needed a complete restoration. I remember driving to buy it with my son, Dominic, who was 17 at the time. We talked about building the car together and how it would be so cool when it was done" recalled Caraballo. Well, a deal was cut and Caraballo, along with his wife Michelle, were now the pound owners of a time-tired 1970 Chevy Nova.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Custom Restored 1958 Chevy Apache Pickup Now Up For Sale

As a predecessor to GM’s C/K-Series line of trucks, the Apache pickup represented Chevy’s new light duty truck offering in 1958. The new 1958 Apache truck was fitted with four headlights, a shorter and wider grille, and the parking lights were moved from the front of the fender to the grille. Although the hood was similar to previous model years, a flat center elevated style. With GM celebrating its 50th year of production, a great deal of attention went into the exterior style of the truck while also keeping the design simple and substantial.
Santa Fe Springs, CAHot Rod

Trashed Corvette and Camaro Head Gasket Failure Spotted in SoCal Junkyard

It's been a couple of months since we toured our local Pick Your Part, so we made the trip out to Santa Fe Springs, California for a peaceful Friday morning stroll through the aisles. I didn't really have anything in particular I was looking for, just the usual mission of looking for interesting engines, unexpected models, and of course, random Chevy truck parts. The visit was ultimately disappointing, because there wasn't much to see there amid the proliferation of front-wheel-drive crap. The domestic car section was abysmal, and there were fewer trucks there than usual. Still, we managed to cobble together an interesting assortment of things to call out.