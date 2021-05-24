newsbreak-logo
Cars

Alex Taylor’s 6 Second ’55 Chevy Project Is Coming Along, But The New Decklid Needed Some Mods!

By Chad Reynolds
bangshift.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project is still moving right along, but there isn’t much time before it is supposed to hit the road! There has been a ton of work done already, but it isn’t ready to run just yet. That means there is a lot left to do and they aren’t sitting around that’s for sure. The Taylors are hauling ass on this build and we are so impressed. Dennis and Alex have been working hard, but Alex has had some other commitments recently too, so she left Dennis to do the YouTube on his own for this episode. Lets see how he did.

bangshift.com
Mods#Chevy
Cars
Youtube
