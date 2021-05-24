Alex Taylor’s 6 Second ’55 Chevy Project Is Coming Along, But The New Decklid Needed Some Mods!

This 1970 Chevy Nova stuffed the best of restomod, pro-touring, and street machine into one sweet blown LSA package. Some people buy project cars and dive right in, full-bore, with the build while others sort of simmer a bit before getting started. Well, we would have to say Andy Caraballo, of Del Ray Beach Florida definitely falls into the second category. For two whole years he kept driving past a certain 1970 Chevy Nova that had a for sale sign in it. We call that patience. Eventually he worked up the steam to make a move on the classic Nova. "The Nova was pretty stock and needed a complete restoration. I remember driving to buy it with my son, Dominic, who was 17 at the time. We talked about building the car together and how it would be so cool when it was done" recalled Caraballo. Well, a deal was cut and Caraballo, along with his wife Michelle, were now the pound owners of a time-tired 1970 Chevy Nova.