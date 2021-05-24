newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Samoa In Crisis As PM-elect Sworn In

By Mata'afa Keni Lesa
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiame Naomi Mata'afa was sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony Monday, after the islands' long-serving ruler refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament. The ad-hoc swearing-in is sure to face a legal challenge and will only deepen a severe...

www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Government#Legislature#New Zealand Police#Parliamentary Democracy#Election#New Democracy#Party Politics#Her Fast Party#Newshub#Samoans#The Supreme Court#Tama#Chinese#Draft Samoa#Australia#Parliamentary Debate#Independence#Coups#President#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Related
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Pacific Neighbour Backs Samoa PM-elect In Power Struggle

Palau became the second Pacific nation to back Samoa's Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa on Thursday, as the wider international community remained non-committal on a bitter power struggle taking place in the islands. Palau President Surangel Whipps offered "heartfelt congratulations" to Mata'afa, who was sworn in on Monday in a...
PoliticsWashington Post

Somalia averts crisis as leaders agree to hold delayed elections within months

NAIROBI — Somalia’s federal government and leaders of most of its regional entities announced an agreement Thursday on long-delayed national elections, heading off a crisis that had threatened to return the country to widespread political violence. The agreement laid out a path for parliamentary elections to begin within 60 days,...
WorldNPR

Samoa Is In The Throes Of A Constitutional Crisis

The Pacific island nation of Samoa is in the middle of a constitutional crisis. They held a general election in April but have yet to form a new government. Ashley Westerman reports the government in power is refusing to leave. ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: Monday was supposed to be a historic...
WorldBBC

Samoa's first female PM locked out of parliament by losing opponent

Samoa's first female prime minister has been sworn into office in a tent after she was locked out of parliament by her opponent, who has refused to step down. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa took the oath of office in a marquee in the parliament's gardens, leaving uncertainty over who controls the Pacific island nation.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Samoan PM-elect locked out of parliament

Samoa has been plunged into a constitutional crisis as the woman who won an election last month was locked out of Parliament and the previous leader claimed he remained in charge. It was the latest twist in a bitter power struggle that has been playing out in the Pacific nation...
Presidential Electionwkzo.com

Ousted Samoa PM refuses to cede power, despite election loss

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said on Monday he would remain in office, despite an order by the country’s Supreme Court that lawmakers sit to appoint a new leader. Samoa’s Supreme Court last week overruled an attempt by the head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II...
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa's political crisis deepens — Some are calling it a coup

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA —News media outlets from around the Pacific region were reporting that the political turmoil in Samoa has increased, with the FAST party that holds a majority locked out of parliament in Apia. The Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Tiatia Graeme Tualauelei met with the Leader and...
Worldmvariety.com

Coup claims as Samoa PM-elect locked out of parliament, Tuilapea refuses to cede power

APIA (AFP/AAP/The Guardian/Pacnews) — Samoa's prime minister-elect was locked out of the Pacific nation's parliament in extraordinary scenes Monday, as her political rival refused to accept electoral defeat prompting claims of a coup. Fiame Naomi Mata'afa arrived at parliament ready to be appointed Samoa's first female prime minister, accompanied by...
WorldVoice of America

Samoa’s PM-elect Barred From Parliament, Unable to Take Office

The small Pacific island nation of Samoa was thrown into a constitutional crisis Monday after Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi refused to leave office despite his party losing last month’s parliamentary election. Prime Minister Tuilaepa’s party was narrowly defeated by the opposition party led by. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa. Fiame showed...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Order halts Samoa's Parliament

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- The Pacific island nation of Samoa hurtled toward a constitutional crisis on Saturday when the head of state announced that he was suspending Parliament just two days before it was scheduled to swear in the country's first new prime minister in more than two decades. In...
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Nepal Calls New Elections Amid Pandemic Crisis

Nepal's parliament was dissolved for the second time in five months Saturday and new elections called for November as the Himalayan country battled political turmoil alongside the coronavirus pandemic. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari made the order after declaring that neither Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli nor Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Samoa Opposition Claims Election Win After Court Ruling

Samoa's opposition claimed victory in an election standoff Monday after court rulings backed its bid to form a new government and install Fiame Naomi Mata'afa as the Pacific island nation's first female prime minister. Hundreds of FAST Party supporters sang hymns and cheered outside the Supreme Court in Apia after...
Worldsamoanews.com

Samoa court dismisses 2nd election call — FAST looking to form govt

Samoa’s caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa plans to appeal. Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Supreme Court has thrown out the Head of State's decision to call a second election, clearing the path for the newcomer Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party to form a government. Announcing the second election...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Samoa Set to Appoint First Female Prime Minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiame Naomi Mataafa is poised to become Samoa's first female prime minister, after the Pacific nation's top court on Monday helped break a month-long political impasse that followed a tightly contested April election. Samoa's Supreme Court on Monday afternoon overruled an attempt by the head of state...
Presidential Electionsamoanews.com

Decision on fresh elections in Samoa due Monday

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa is to hear on Monday whether fresh elections will go ahead next week. The Supreme Court today heard challenges to the new ballot called last week by the Head of State, Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aletoa Sualauvi II. Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese said the hearing would test the...
Politicsgzeromedia.com

What We're Watching: A year since George Floyd, G7 corporate tax, Samoa's political crisis

Marking a year since George Floyd's murder: May 25 marks one year since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which galvanized the biggest anti-racism movement in America in generations – and inspired a global reckoning with racial inequality and policing in dozens of countries around the world. Since then, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with Floyd's murder, a historic development after decades of near-total impunity for police who use excessive force against Black Americans. But many say that Chauvin's' conviction is not enough and are calling for the passage of broad police reform legislation in the US Congress. While the House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Police Reform Act, the bill in its current form doesn't appear to have sufficient support to pass in the Senate. One of the biggest sticking points in the bill is over "qualified immunity," which protects government officials and law enforcement from being held personally liable for constitutional violations. Republicans oppose this structural reform, but even if they come to an agreement in the Senate, progressive House Democrats say they will not accept a watered-down version that does not eliminate this provision in at least some instances. Meanwhile, President Biden will host the Floyd family at the White House on Tuesday.
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia election: Why delay could spark new crisis

The impending postponement of Ethiopia's election has raised fears of further inflaming political tension in the country. At a meeting on Saturday with officials from several political parties, Birtukan Mideksa, head of the electoral board, said there were still challenges with voter registration, training of electoral staff, and ballot papers.