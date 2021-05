The arrival of new Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni is not just a change of leadership for the Philadelphia organization on the field, it signals a change is approach and philosophy Offensively from a coach whose background is very different than what Doug Pederson brought to the table. Sirianni Offenses have numerous distinctions from the Pederson-Reid concepts with the biggest variable is how Sirianni's Chargers and Colts teams were heavy focused on amplifying their playmakers at the Wide Receiver and Running Back positions.