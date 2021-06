WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A teenager who was shot multiple times died Sunday night in Wilkinsburg, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Vantine Street.

Officials said the teenager, 17-year-old Darin Hobdy, of Penn Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.