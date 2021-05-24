Jamie Redknapp to be dad again

PIQUA — The fifth concert of the Piqua Arts Council’s benefit video concert series premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28 with a performance from Jamie Suttle. Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Jamie Suttle has roots that reach deep in American country music. With influences ranging from Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Etta James, and Patsy Cline, Jamie has fashioned a package that blends a sense of boldness and strength with her perspective as a woman who’s been steeped in the culture of rural America. She has worked with Grammy award-winning engineers like Tom Coyne (Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Adele) and performed with luminaries like Canaan Smith, Shooter Jennings, Cole Taylor, Frank Foster, and Jackie Lee.