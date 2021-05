ON 14 May 2021, the Constitutional Court of Zambia (ConCourt) delivered a ruling in the case where Charles Mathias Zulu had requested interpretation of Article 70 (1)(d) of the Constitution of Zambia as it relates to an aspirant member of parliament (MP) having obtained a Grade twelve certificate or its equivalent, as the minimum academic qualification. The ConCourt delivered a five-page ruling dismissing the case on the ground that the interpretation of Article 71(1)(d) of the Constitution was well settled in its earlier decision in Bizwayo Newton Nkunika v Lawrence Nyirenda and another, delivered on 10 March 2021.