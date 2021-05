A 22-year-old Brainerd man, on the run for 10 days and wanted by law enforcement for a drive-by shooting, was located and charged with the incident. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Alan Gene Hines, who was wanted for an April 26 shooting incident near Pillager. Authorities conducted a search warrant the day after at a Baxter townhome where Hines was believed to be. Multiple agencies assisted Cass County with the search warrant and were staged at the townhome for about five hours, only to learn he was not there.