The Family Man 2: Second Season Faces the Heat as Rajya Sabha MP Writes to IB Ministry to Ban it

Cover picture for the articleAfter the hit of the first part of the show called The Family Man, the makers returned with the second season. It has been the most awaited season as it took the makers almost two years to announce the same. All thanks to the Pandemic that seemed to have created a nuisance for the entertainment industry. But Amazon Prime Video somewhere managed to shoot it and came out with the show announcing that the second season would be releasing on 4th June 2021.

