Everyday People: 'Most I can do is help'

Duane Mullins, the general manager of Medix Ambulance Service, has retired after 24 years in the role.

The Warrenton native started out as an emergency medical technician at the private ambulance agency in 1993. He graduated from a paramedic program at Clatsop Community College the following year and worked as a paramedic until he was promoted to general manager in 1997.

Duane Mullins has retired as general manager of Medix. Nicole Bales/The Astorian

Medix, which is owned by Metro West Ambulance, provides emergency and nonemergency ambulance and wheelchair transportation to Clatsop County and southwest Washington state.

Under Mullins’ leadership, paramedic coverage expanded to Long Beach, Ilwaco and Chinook, and a nonemergency service was established in Longview. The ambulance fleet increased from two ambulance crews and two wheelchair vans in 1997 to 11 daily crews and eight wheelchair vans.

Mullins retired from the position May 1. He was replaced by Tom Strecker, the administrative supervisor at Medix.

“I absolutely love my job,” Mullins said. “The best thing I ever did was come into this.”

Prior to joining Medix, Mullins worked as a truck driver and spent 25 years volunteering for the Warrenton Fire Department, serving as fire chief for 13 years.

Mullins said he was 39 when he decided to make a career change and become an EMT. He said he was drawn to the work because it was interesting.

“Every day is different,” he said. “It’s why we show up, just to see what’s going to be different today.

“It’s one of those unfortunate things that for us to be busy, someone else has to be having a very bad day. And people always ask me, ‘How could you do that? How can you just be around that all the time, especially kids, pediatrics?’

“It’s very simple for me,” Mullins said. “Because at the very beginning I decided I didn’t do that. None of this had anything to do with me. Most I can do is help.

“And I’ve worked on my grandmother. I’ve worked on people I was raised with, total strangers, family, and I had nothing to do with that. Just there to help.

“And you can deal with that,” Mullins said. “And it lets you process it.”

Mullins said he has enjoyed the people he has worked with over the years and the teamwork between firefighters and hospitals.

“I mean, it’s just a continuity of care that just keeps moving,” he said.

Joey Daniels, the Seaside fire chief, said he has known Mullins for his entire career as a firefighter.

“He was a proctor in many of my EMS (emergency medical services) classes and tests,” Daniels said in an email. “I remember even when I started in the fire service back in 1996 when they only had a North and South Station and he would hop on an ambulance out of headquarters if another ambulance was needed.”

Daniels has also worked with Mullins through Clatsop County’s Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee, which meets quarterly to oversee the service provided by Medix.

“His long commitment to the county and its EMS service will be missed,” Daniels said.

Mullins serves as the vice president of the Oregon State Ambulance Association. He said he is looking forward to working on special projects at Medix and will continue teaching CPR classes on the North Coast through the American Heart Association.