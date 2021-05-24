Exeter’s iconic Ioka Theater marquee gets a new home. Here's where it's going
EXETER — The iconic Ioka theater marquee that was part of the fabric of downtown for 80 years will once again shine brightly, but it will be in Cincinnati, Ohio. The American Sign Museum has officially accepted the 19.6-foot-wide triangular theater marquee into its collection. The museum is known to house the largest collection of signs in the United States covering more than 100 years of American sign history.www.seacoastonline.com