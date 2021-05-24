newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exeter, NH

Exeter’s iconic Ioka Theater marquee gets a new home. Here's where it's going

Seacoast Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXETER — The iconic Ioka theater marquee that was part of the fabric of downtown for 80 years will once again shine brightly, but it will be in Cincinnati, Ohio. The American Sign Museum has officially accepted the 19.6-foot-wide triangular theater marquee into its collection. The museum is known to house the largest collection of signs in the United States covering more than 100 years of American sign history.

www.seacoastonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Exeter, NH
Government
City
Exeter, NH
City
Newmarket, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Theater#Ioka Theater#The American Sign Museum#Ioka Properties Llc#American Sign Museum#Ioka Properties#Exeter Theater Company#Iconic Ioka#Ioka Building#Ioka Property#Marquee Managers#Home#Cincinnati#Collection#Life Size Storefronts#Condominiums#Downtown Signs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
The Derry News

Two area landmarks named to state's history list

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources announced that the State Historical Resources Council has added six properties to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. And that includes two historic landmarks in this area. Londonderry's Morrison House made the newest list, now home to the community's Historical Society's...
AnimalsNHPR

Something Wild: N.H.'s Wildest Neighborhoods

This episode originally aired in May, 2019 and was produced by Andrew Parella. _______________________________________________________________________. Here at Something Wild we love all things wild (even blackflies!) but sometimes it can be helpful to look beyond a single species and consider how many species interact within a given environment. In our periodic series, New Hampshire’s Wild Neighborhoods, we endeavor to do just that and this time we’re looking at peatlands.
amlu.com

Shoreland Overlook Residence in New Hampshire by Murdough Design Architects

Shoreland Overlook Residence, Center Harbor, New Hampshire. Murdough Design Architects. “Home for a couple, but also a retreat for their extensive network of family, friends, and professional colleagues to share and enjoy the idyllic lakeside setting. Accommodating 16+ guests for family and corporate retreats, musical performances, poetry readings, parties, dinners, and other gatherings, the project is comprised of the main house, guest house, an art studio, two offices, a gym, and other amenities.
Rockingham County, NHFosters Daily Democrat

'Still going up': Rockingham County home prices reach record heights

PORTSMOUTH - Single-family homes and residential condos in Rockingham County reached their highest median prices in April, making the county the priciest place to buy property in New Hampshire. April’s sales trends from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors show the median price of a single-family home in the county...
matadornetwork.com

Tall mountains, 1,000 lakes, and waves make New Hampshire’s outdoor options

Colorado, California, Alaska. A few states spring to mind when we think about America’s great outdoors. If you’re from the Northeast, New Hampshire is probably one of them. For everyone else, it’s more likely known for being one of five states without sales tax. New Englanders are right to identify...
OnlyInYourState

Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family

There’s nothing quite like spending time with family and friends in New Hampshire. Having a great time doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank on a lavish vacation. Instead, we prefer enjoying the great outdoors at a place that also offers activities to keep everyone busy and entertained. We’ve found all of that and more at the family-friendly campground we’re featuring today. And one of the things we love most is that it’s open all year, which means the fun doesn’t have to stop when the leaves start to fall.
Exeter, NHSeacoast Online

Historically Speaking: Soap Box Derby in Exeter

In 1951, the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Exeter sponsored the town’s first Soap Box Derby. Racing down Town Hill, eleven boys competed in the distance race: Robert Sargent, Stephen Pluff, Scott Carlisle, Dan Carlisle, Victor Rogers, John Rogers, Ralph Landry, John Anderson, Robert Lowther, Robert Taylor and Kenneth Linscott.
Hampstead, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Hampstead Library News

HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library is preparing to enter Phase 4 of its Plan for Increased Services on Mon., May 17. This date is dependent on the town and on Rockingham County COVID-19 rates and is subject to change. Phase 4 will allow limited access to the building without appointments. Guidelines about social distancing and face coverings will still be in effect and patrons are expected to abide by these guidelines. The number of people in the building will be monitored. Access to computers will be limited. The Children’s playroom will remain closed for the time being. More details will be available next week.
Exeter, NHSeacoast Online

Around Town: Here’s what’s happening in Exeter

EXETER — Exeter Adult Education will offer free summer classes in academic skills/HISET preparation and English (ESOL) beginning Monday, June 21. Free academic skills classes will meet Monday and Wednesday mornings, 9-10:30 a.m. from June 21 to July 28. Free ES0L (English to Speakers of Other Languages) classes will meet...
Exeter, NHSeacoast Online

NHSaves Button Up workshop coming to Exeter

EXETER — NHSaves Button Up, the popular home energy savings workshop series, is coming virtually to the Exeter area. It will take place on the online platform Zoom with screen and audio over the internet, on Monday, May 17, from 7-8:30 p.m. including a live Q&A time. The workshop is...
Exeter, NHcarriagetownenews.com

American Independence Museum Receives $10,000 Grant

EXETER —A $10,000 grant from the Cogswell Benevolent Trust will support the American Independence Museum in its efforts to effect critical masonry repairs to the back portion of the Ladd-Gilman House's attached caretaker's cottage. The restoration project is part of a larger multi-year drainage and grounds work project that began in 2019.