Exeter’s iconic Ioka Theater marquee gets a new home. Here's where it's going

HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library is preparing to enter Phase 4 of its Plan for Increased Services on Mon., May 17. This date is dependent on the town and on Rockingham County COVID-19 rates and is subject to change. Phase 4 will allow limited access to the building without appointments. Guidelines about social distancing and face coverings will still be in effect and patrons are expected to abide by these guidelines. The number of people in the building will be monitored. Access to computers will be limited. The Children’s playroom will remain closed for the time being. More details will be available next week.