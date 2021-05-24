handbagcomplex

Hitman 3 is the final installment of the World of Assassination trilogy, effectively tying up the story that began with the 2016 reboot. As the first entry to be released on the latest generation of consoles, it's notably a great place for new players to jump on. But for longtime fans, it's a thrilling continuation narratively and mechanically, offering some of the best mission design in the series so far. But like previous entries, Hitman 3 is just as open-ended and brimming with unique opportunities, strategies, and secrets, which can still prove overwhelming for both series fans and newcomers alike.