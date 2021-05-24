handbagcomplex

Spring is rushing at an exhilarating pace. Can we keep up? It’s fun to try. I had a rude realization this past week – my main perennial bed has failed. Apparently the culprit may be saturated soil and an intense period of cold in the fall, then single digit temperatures the beginning of this month. At least that’s what happened at my house. Whatever the cause, gone it is. Five peonies that were the backbone are no longer. This situation is reminiscent of 2012, although not as severe, not as complete. There are a few perennials here and there. The grass is suﬀering.