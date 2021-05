Norwich City sporting director, Stuart Webber, has left the door open for some of his top stars to leave this summer, insisting it’s about the team, not individuals. The likes of Emi Buendia and Max Aarons are the two main players being linked with moves away from Carrow Road. Buendia, in particular, has been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now. Leeds, too, are also said to be keen on the diminutive Argentinian.