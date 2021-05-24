newsbreak-logo
Kenya to Permit Mobile Gambling Payments, But Bans Credit Card Betting

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019 Gaming Bill emanating from Kenya’s Sports, Culture and Tourism committee faces an amendment, which will see gambling providers in Kenya restricted from the use of credit cards. However, the penetration of mobile money services will be their solution as the new law will allow them to use them. Initially, the 2019 bill had permitted operators under the approval of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) to use electronic bank transfers, credit and debit cards among other methods of payment. It was this law that also introduced the first national lottery in Kenya, besides increasing licensing fee to Ksh. 100 million for 3 years.

