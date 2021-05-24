Even now, 53 years later, John Carlos still sees the IOC as a dictatorship chasing money.Olympic competition
I Recently I was honored to sit with Dr. John Carlos My podcast, The Rematch..I wanted to hear the thoughts of the man who made history By protesting in support of human rights He was on the podium alongside Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics. His view gives the intention of the International Olympic Committee especially in a timely manner. Enforce the infamous Rule 50 This summer in Tokyo. Under Rule 50, athletes are prohibited from protesting on the podium, stadium, or ceremonies (you may express your political views on social media or in interviews). Sometimes referred to as the rule of John Carlos and Tommie Smith.eminetra.com