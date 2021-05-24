Even now, 53 years later, John Carlos still sees the IOC as a dictatorship chasing money.Olympic competition

One of the most memorable Olympic moments comes from the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City, where U.S. athletes Tommie Smith (who placed first) and John Carlos (who placed third) bowed their heads and raised their black-gloved fists while on the podium after the 200-meter race (supported by Australian Peter Norman, who placed second and wore a human-rights badge in support of Smith and Carlos). That moment is now largely remembered as a key point in athlete protests for social justice, but it led to huge blowback and ostracization for all three medalists at the time, including the removal of Smith and Carlos from the Olympic Village and from the country. And, more than 50 years later, the International Olympic Committee has continued to talk a big game against protests.