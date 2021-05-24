LETTER: Red Cross seeks disaster volunteers

newsbreak-logo
If you are lucky enough to never have experienced a home fire, here’s what it feels like:. The fire department makes sure the flames are out and all residents are accounted for. Police are there to keep bystanders and traffic at a safe distance. Also among the first responders on scene? The Red Cross Disaster Action Team. You may have seen us recently at big fires around our Northeast territory from Newburyport to Beverly and Cape Ann, including multiple responses in Lawrence.

