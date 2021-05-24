April Marks Twelfth Consecutive Month of Job Growth in Maryland

BALTIMORE (May 21, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 3,800 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 6.2% in April. This is the twelfth consecutive month of job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 27,700 jobs.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,400 jobs. The Professional and Business Services sector, a pillar of the state’s economy employing more than 450,000 individuals, has made a full recovery as of April. This sector now employs more workers than before the pandemic.

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Professional and Business Services (1,400); Manufacturing (1,100); Education and Health Services (100); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (100); and Other Services (100).

Sectors that experienced declines include Mining, Logging, and Construction (1,700) and Financial Activities (200).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website . Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation .

