newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Christina Baker and Randy Tusing Receive Kay Daugherty Arts Educator Award

By St. Mary's Arts Council
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dp0UJ_0a90nAHJ00

Through shining peer recommendations and a Review Committee from St. Mary’s County Arts Council, Christina Baker (Performing Arts) and Randy Tusing (Visual Arts) were chosen to receive the 2021 Kay Daugherty Arts Educator Award. Along with this recognition, each instructor will also receive a $500 award in appreciation of their dedication and above-and-beyond contributions as arts educators in our community.

As a current staff member at Lexington Park Elementary School and also having worked at George Washington Carver Elementary, Christina Baker has been recognized as a strong advocate for music education within the school, the county, and beyond. She has a natural ability to excite students about music while encouraging them to grow and flourish through their studies. One of Ms. Baker’s greatest strengths is her dedication to excellence in all areas of education including elementary band, chorus, and as a general music director/ educator. The innovative materials which she has created have been utilized by every St. Mary’s County Public School Fine Arts student and teacher as part of their curriculums and studies. Christina is vested in the education of every single one of her students, taking the time to know them as well as to gather their story to customize the most relevant teaching styles crafted to their needs.

As an artist, Ms. Baker is an accomplished songwriter and also plays an astounding number of twenty-four-plus instruments! As a lifelong learner both professionally and personally, we are proud to recognize Christina as a 2021 award recipient. “Ms. Baker advocates for all of her students and for students in general. She works hard to make sure they have the resources that they need from the school and school system and will often use her own money for instruments and supplies.” ~R. Mattera, St. Mary’s County Public Schools Music Teacher

Mention Mr. Randy Tusing’s name anywhere in the Southern Maryland area and you will hear about the love our community holds for our longtime teacher! As an instructor of 45 years now, Mr. Tusing had worked at schools in both Delaware and Maryland until the summer of 1986 when he was hired to teach Art at Leonardtown High School (LHS). Randy has now been at this campus for 35 years and still continues to lead art classes and to be a favorite instructor of many past and present students.

Mr. Tusing has also been involved in various roles with the Leonardtown High musical productions and choral concerts, is currently a Co-Sponsor for the LHS  National Art Honor Society, teaches Art for the College of Southern Maryland’s Kids College Summer Program, and has been active with several different community theatres. “My most important honor is my students and the various school staffs I have gotten to work with over the years. The constant kindness, support, and belief in me are gifts I hold close and honors that I have always worked to live up to.” ~Randy Tusing

These awards are granted in memory and recognition of Kay Daugherty (1921-2006) who was well-known for her love of art in a wide variety of different forms. Kay was one of the founding members of the St. Mary’s Arts Alliance at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and came to know and befriend many of the established and emerging artists of her time. Realizing that the youth of our community hold the keys to the future, Kay held a deep admiration not only for the student artists also but for their instructors as well.  In 2018, a new award was created in honor of Kay Daugherty in recognition of outstanding arts educators currently teaching in the St. Mary’s County, MD public school system.

Submitted by St. Mary’s County Arts Council ( www.stmarysartscouncil.com ). Photos provided by artists.

The post Christina Baker and Randy Tusing Receive Kay Daugherty Arts Educator Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Performing Arts#Art Director#Program Director#Arts Education#Music Director#Elementary Education#A Review Committee#Visual Arts#Leonardtown High School#Md#Ms Baker#Daugherty Arts#Mr Tusing#Honors#Teaching#Community#Art Classes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

Longtime Islander receives Exceptional Educator award

Beth Christofferson described the exciting experience as the gift of a lifetime. The Pixie Hill Preschool of Mercer Island director, who will leave her post at the end of June, was the center of attention during a surprise outdoor celebration at the school on May 21. Christofferson was caught off guard when she noticed a coterie of people on hand — including her students, husband and children — before she received the Exceptional Educator award from board members of the Mercer Island Preschool Association (MIPA).
Stanly County, NCStanly News & Press

Arts educators receive classroom mini-grants

Since 2014, the Stanly County Arts Council has recognized both an Arts Person of the Year and a Fine Arts Educator of the Year. For 2021, the Board of Directors of the Stanly County Arts Council decided to take a one-year hiatus from these traditional awards. “We felt that during...
Indianapolis, IN953wiki.com

Davisson, Payne: Local students receive educator scholarship

Locally three students were awarded. (Indianapolis, Ind.) - Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year's recipients of the state's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Steve Davisson (R-Salem) and Zach Payne (R-Charlestown). The scholarship program awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit...
Summit, UTPark Record

South Summit awards educators

South Summit Interim Superintendent Steve Hirase presents an Educator of the Year award to Devin Davis, the South Summit High School choral and theatrical director. Davis was one of four winners, each of whom received a plaque and a check for $5,000 at the South Summit Education Foundation’s awards gala.
Lincoln, RIValley Breeze

Lincoln School Committee member receives Howard Kay Award

LINCOLN – Mary Anne Roll, member of the Lincoln School Committee, was honored with the 2021 Howard Kay Award at the Rhode Island Association of School Committees annual meeting. Named after the late Newport school committee member and public education advocate, Howard Kay, the award is given annually to a...
Entertainmenttribuneledgernews.com

Arts educators, advocates and students honored by Monmouth Arts

For 20 years, Monmouth Arts has been celebrating the power of arts education in the county. And this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, is no different. The arts advocacy organization announced that the Monmouth Arts Education Awards will take place virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The awards will honor...
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s, CSM Continue Discussion on Partnership for Wellness and Aquatics Center

LEONARDTOWN, MD – In October 2020, the College of Southern Maryland contacted St. Mary’s County Government to discuss the future of the Wellness Center and Aquatics Center located on the Leonardtown campus. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County directed the Department of Recreation and Parks to work with the College […] The post St. Mary’s, CSM Continue Discussion on Partnership for Wellness and Aquatics Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles Town, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Chuck Parker receives 2021 Outstanding Industry Educator Award

CHARLES TOWN — The Explore the New Manufacturing Program announced that Chuck Parker has been recognized with an Outstanding Industry Educator Award in the middle school division for his dedication in the classroom. Parker, a teacher at Charles Town Middle School, works with students to explore pathways available in career...
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

Lauren Dougherty: Bachelor of Arts in Education

Major and minor: Bachelor of Arts in Education, specializing in PreK-4 Elementary and PreK-12 Special Education. Favorite Arcadia memory: My favorite memories are the ones I made with my teammates on and off the field. More specifically some of our bus rides and locker room talks will go down in history.
Hayward, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Hayward Education Foundation receives $33,000 donation

The Hayward Community Schools Education Foundation (HCSEF) board of directors held their annual meeting May 12 at Hayward High School. Tom Shuman, trustee of the Turk’s Inn Charitable Education Trust, delivered a check of $27,000 to Foundation president Bill Mestelle. This is in addition to a donation of $6,000 donated last October.
Macon County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Community shows support for arts education

A packed room of Macon County residents pleaded with county commissioners during a May 13 meeting to provide the school system with more funding for arts education. The heartfelt stories and tears from students made it clear that arts education has had a tremendous impact on people of all ages whether they ended up pursuing the arts professionally or not.
Cape Coral, FLnorthfortmyersneighbor.com

29th Annual Excellence in Education Awards

The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral Education Committee held the 29th Annual Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by The Breeze Newspapers on Tuesday, May 11, at the Cape Coral Yacht Club. At this feel-good event, the committee recognizes one educator and one student from each participating school in the West Zone for their achievements, positive attitude and contributions to their school community. The committee is proud to offer scholarships to each of the senior high school recipients, as well as one need-based scholarship through an application process. The Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral also handed out one scholarship on behalf of the Cynthia Gallagher Memorial Scholarship Fund to a graduate student from the Junior Leadership Class of 2020.
Collegesctnewsonline.com

Sparks receives Kopke award for teaching

Stacy Sparks, associate professor of journalism and program coordinator for convergent journalism, was named recipient of the Charles H. and Verda R. Kopke Award for Distinguished Teaching during Southwestern College Commencement exercises May 9. The Kopkes established the award in order to honor outstanding faculty members. Sparks holds a bachelor...
Fruitland, IDArgus Observer Online

Fruitland Education Association awards Educator of the Year, scholarships

FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Education Association held a small ceremony in the Fruitland High School Library Wednesday afternoon to honor its picks for 2021 Educator of the Year and 2021 Friend of Education. There, before a small gathering of teachers, parents and students, the association also presented two scholarships it offered to graduating seniors of the Fruitland High class of 2021.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Educational Awards - May 15th, 2021

Matthew Papageorge, from Pleasanton, has graduated from Tallahassee (Florida) Community College. Brayden Willis, of Pleasanton, has been initiated into the academic honor society, Phi Kappa Phi, while attending Berea College, a private liberal arts college in Berea, Kentucky. Mola Receives Delta Sigma Theta Scholarship. Arthur Mola, Jr., a senior at...
Branson, MObransontrilakesnews.com

Local hero recognized for receiving award

The Executive Director of LAGERS Bob Wilson presented Darold Donathan, of the Branson Police Department, with a picture of Donathan receiving the Missouri Local Government Hero Award. According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson, this award celebrates the outstanding work that local government employees do every...
Washington County, PAObserver-Reporter

Nominations sought for educator award

The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) is accepting nominations for its Dr. Howard Jack Outstanding Public Educator Award, which includes a $1,000 grant to the educational program of the recipient’s choice. “If ever there was a time to recognize public educators, now is the time,” said Betsie Trew, WCCF President...
Visual Artthechronicle-online.com

Arts gallery awards scholarship, recognizes student artists

Local students are being recognized by the Woodstock Art Gallery for their artistic talent through the announcement of its annual scholarship and the winners of its youth art show. Cassandra Birtch, a graduating Woodstock Collegiate Institute student, is the recipient of this year’s Friends of The Woodstock Art Gallery legacy...